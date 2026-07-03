Reese Witherspoon

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Reese Witherspoon at the premiere for her movie 'You're Cordially Invited'.
Pop Culture

Reese Witherspoon’s Romance With Oliver Haarmann Heats Up in Saint-Tropez

Reese Witherspoon is seen getting close to new financier boyfriend, Oliver Haarmann on a superyacht in Saint-Tropez.

Sarah Vincent368 days ago
Pop Culture

Reese Witherspoon Addresses Fan Backlash Over Snow Eating: 'It Was Delicious, It Was So Good'

The 47-year-old actress hopped on TikTok this week to share a recipe for a beverage she calls a "snow salt Chococinno" using snow that gathered on an outside surface.

Brad Callas908 days ago
red carpet photo of kutcher and reese
Pop Culture

Ashton Kutcher Says If He Was ‘All Friendly’ With Reese Witherspoon on Red Carpet, Affair Rumors Would Start

During a recent appearance on 'Chicks in the Office,' Kutcher addressed the awkward photos between him and 'Your Place or Mine' co-star Reese Witherspoon.

Dayna Haffenden1254 days ago
cast of big little lies on hbo
Pop Culture

Zoë Kravitz Says 'Big Little Lies' Won't Return Following Jean-Marc Vallée's Death

According to Zoë Kravitz, Big Little Lies, the HBO drama series helmed by late Quebec director Jean-Marc Vallée, will not be returning for its third season.

Louis Pavlakos1339 days ago
Cruel Intentions
Pop Culture

'Cruel Intentions' Reboot Series in Development at IMDb TV

Over 20 years after the cult favorite film, IMDb TV is developing an updated take on 'Cruel Intentions.' The series reboot will be set in Washington, D.C.

Brad Callas1750 days ago
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Reese Witherspoon
Pop Culture

Reese Witherspoon Sells Hello Sunshine Production Company For $900 Million

Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine, which she co-founded in 2016 with Seth Rodsky, was just sold for a whopping $900 million.

Joe Price1810 days ago
kerry washington meme
Pop Culture

Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and More Celebs Embrace Humorous 2020 Meme

Celebrities are partaking in a meme where they compile photos of themselves that best describes how each month of the year has been.

tara mahadevan2171 days ago
morning show
Pop Culture

Apple's 'The Morning Show' Reportedly Costs More Per Episode Than 'Game of Thrones'

'The Morning Show' stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

Alex Galbraith2522 days ago
Morning Show
Pop Culture

Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon Star in First Trailer for Apple TV+ Series ‘The Morning Show’

Apple TV+ has been on the way for a long time now, but now the streaming service is finally around the corner.

Joe Price2524 days ago
apple tv plus
Pop Culture

Apple Launches 'For All Mankind' Trailer Ahead of Streaming Service Release

It's one of the many shows Apple is developing for its streaming platform Apple TV Plus.

Hannah Lifshutz2601 days ago
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Big Little Lies
Pop Culture

The First 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Trailer is Here

The second season of HBO's hit show premieres on June 9.

Joe Price2651 days ago
apple
Pop Culture

Apple's Netflix-Battling Streaming Service Reportedly Launching Within Months

That surely gives Apple enough time to commission a documentary about the invasive FaceTime bug.

Trace William Cowen2725 days ago
Reese Witherspoon
Pop Culture

Reese Witherspoon Confirms 'Legally Blonde 3' Is Happening

Reese Witherspoon will be portraying Elle Woods again in 'Legally Blonde 3.' The 42-year-old actress confirmed the news on Twitter with a video of her in a pink bikini like her character, Elle Woods.

Victoria L. Johnson2962 days ago
reese witherspoon
Pop Culture

Reese Witherspoon Is Close to Returning for 'Legally Blonde 3'

Reese Witherspoon is apparently down to reprise the role she made iconic in the 2001 original.

Trace William Cowen2965 days ago
Reese Witherspoon HBO
Pop Culture

HBO Has 'Corrected' Salaries to Eliminate 'Inappropriate Disparities in Pay' on All Its Shows

The company is eliminating pay disparities between the staff of some of its most successful shows.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3020 days ago
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