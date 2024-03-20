Johnny Depp Addresses Lola Glaudini's Accusation That He Called Her a 'F*cking Idiot' While Filming ‘Blow’

A recently resurfaced podcast interview accuses Johnny Depp of misconduct on the set of his film Blow.

Actress Lola Glaudini, 52, who appeared in the 2001 film as Rada opposite Depp, 60, made an appearance in an episode of the Powerful Truth Angels podcast published back in January. During that appearance she alleged that Depp berated her for laughing during a scene, Variety reports.

Glaudini claimed that she was instructed by the director, Ted Demme, to laugh in the background while Depp gave a monologue.

“[Depp] says his monologue. I hear the cue, and I go ‘haha,’ I do a big laugh or whatever,” Glaudini said at the 41:04 mark of the video below, adding that she performed the scene the same way during other takes.

“Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face and he goes, ‘Who the fuck do you think you are? Who the fuck do you think you are? Shut the fuck up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to fucking say my lines and you’re fucking pulling focus. You fucking idiot. Oh, now, oh now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can fucking shut the fuck up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you fucking stay.’”

Glaudini recalled feeling intimidated and upset by the alleged confrontation. The stakes were particularly high because it was her first time on the set of a major film. Demme apparently did not say anything to her after the alleged incident.

“First day, on the set, I’ve never met him,” added Glaudini. “This was my first studio movie, I’ve just done indies until then. And I have the star who I have idolized, who I am so excited to work with, reamed me in my face. The only thing going through my head was, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry.’”

Depp allegedly gave the actress “a non-apology apology” when they crossed paths on set later during that day’s shoot, with Glaudini choosing to handle the situation calmly following her father’s advice to not let Depp see her sweat.

Glaudini recalled the non-apology, saying, “[Depp] said, ‘You know, so earlier I was really in my head and staying in my character, I’m doing this Boston accent, and it’s really fucking with me. So I’m a little tense and stuff. So I just wanted to make sure we’re cool and everything?’”

Depp’s representatives responded to Glaudini's accusations.

“Johnny always prioritizes good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time,” his reps said in a statement to Variety.

Samuel Sarkar, a sound technician who worked on Blow and other projects with Depp, also disputed Glaudini’s claims.

“As a sound person, you’re constantly listening to what is going on on set, listening for noises, listening for chatter. In fact, specifically, I would listen to Johnny’s audio to check for interference, both during rehearsals and during the take,” Sarkar told Variety. “I never heard anything like that — and that would have been a remarkable event.”

Representatives for Glaudini did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment on the statements made by Depp’s representatives and Sarkar.