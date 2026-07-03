Emma Roberts

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Eric Roberts
Pop Culture

Eric Roberts Says His Relationship With Daughter Emma Roberts Isn’t What People Think

He reflects on addiction, emotional struggles, and why outside perceptions of their relationship don’t tell the full story.

Simone Torn102 days ago
Emma Roberts poses on the red carpet in a sleeveless top and metallic mini skirt at the Space Cadet event
Pop Culture

Emma Roberts Blames 'Internet Culture' for the Downfall of 'Madame Web'

Roberts credited the film's poor reception and box office numbers on "everything being made into a joke."

Jaelani Turner-Williams743 days ago
Emma Roberts and George Clooney at separate events, with Emma wearing a sleeveless top and George in a dark blazer
Pop Culture

Emma Roberts on ‘Nepo Baby’ Criticism Unfairly Targeting Women: ‘Why Is No One Calling Out George Clooney?’

The 33-year-old actress—whose aunt is Julia Roberts and dad is Eric Roberts—argued against the stigma about working in Hollywood with family connections.

Alex Ocho752 days ago
Kim Kardashian pictured in a paparazzi shot
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian to Star in New Season of ‘American Horror Story’ (UPDATE)

The upcoming 12th season of the FX anthology hit will feature Kim Kardashian alongside Emma Roberts. Kim’s role, in fact, was written specifically for her.

Trace William Cowen1196 days ago
Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund split after three years
Pop Culture

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund Split One Year After Welcoming First Baby

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have reportedly split after three years of dating. The couple had its first child together in December 2020.

Brad Callas1638 days ago
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Emma Roberts attends the Los Angeles premiere of Neon's "Spencer"
Pop Culture

HBO Max Corrects Emma Watson, Emma Roberts 'Harry Potter' Photo Mix-Up (UPDATE)

'American Horror Story' star Emma Roberts had her childhood photo used in the 'Harry Potter' reunion special instead of the franchise's star, Emma Watson.

Brenton Blanchet1658 days ago
A screenshot from the trailer for 'The Hunt'
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for Damon Lindelof’s Social Thriller ‘The Hunt’

The movie that'll make you think twice about hunting humans for sport.

Gavin Evans2546 days ago
Daniella Perkins Pose
Pop Culture

Daniella Taylor is On the Rise

Daniella Taylor, the star of Nickelodeon's Knight Squad, opens up about the realities of being a mixed race actress &amp; her dreams of working with Dwayne Johnson.

Dria Roland2817 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Emma Roberts Stars in Teaser for "Scream Queens"

Emma Roberts stars as a sorority girl in the new teaser for "Scream Queens" on Fox.

Christopher Spata4144 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

TIFF Review: "Palo Alto" Turns James Franco's Fiction into a Sleepy Teen Angst Movie

Just another movie about emo teenagers being emo.

MattBarone4697 days ago

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