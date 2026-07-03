Latest Stories
Eric Roberts Says His Relationship With Daughter Emma Roberts Isn’t What People Think
He reflects on addiction, emotional struggles, and why outside perceptions of their relationship don’t tell the full story.
Emma Roberts Blames 'Internet Culture' for the Downfall of 'Madame Web'
Roberts credited the film's poor reception and box office numbers on "everything being made into a joke."
Emma Roberts on ‘Nepo Baby’ Criticism Unfairly Targeting Women: ‘Why Is No One Calling Out George Clooney?’
The 33-year-old actress—whose aunt is Julia Roberts and dad is Eric Roberts—argued against the stigma about working in Hollywood with family connections.
Kim Kardashian to Star in New Season of ‘American Horror Story’ (UPDATE)
The upcoming 12th season of the FX anthology hit will feature Kim Kardashian alongside Emma Roberts. Kim’s role, in fact, was written specifically for her.
Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund Split One Year After Welcoming First Baby
Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have reportedly split after three years of dating. The couple had its first child together in December 2020.
HBO Max Corrects Emma Watson, Emma Roberts 'Harry Potter' Photo Mix-Up (UPDATE)
'American Horror Story' star Emma Roberts had her childhood photo used in the 'Harry Potter' reunion special instead of the franchise's star, Emma Watson.
Watch the Trailer for Damon Lindelof’s Social Thriller ‘The Hunt’
The movie that'll make you think twice about hunting humans for sport.
Daniella Taylor is On the Rise
Daniella Taylor, the star of Nickelodeon's Knight Squad, opens up about the realities of being a mixed race actress & her dreams of working with Dwayne Johnson.
Drake Drops Video for New Song "Nice for What" f/ Cameos From Tiffany Haddish, Issa Rae & More
Drizzy didn't disappoint.
‘Scream Queens’ Trailer Is Here To Slay Drop Dead Gorgeous Girls
Pledge and die.
Emma Roberts Stars in Teaser for "Scream Queens"
Emma Roberts stars as a sorority girl in the new teaser for "Scream Queens" on Fox.
TIFF Review: "Palo Alto" Turns James Franco's Fiction into a Sleepy Teen Angst Movie
Just another movie about emo teenagers being emo.