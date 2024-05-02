Azealia Banks Calls Kendrick Lamar a ‘Small, Fake Gangsta Nepo Baby,’ Says Drake ‘Won’ Beef

That still wasn’t all for Banks. In a third post to her Story, she went in on specific lines from “Euphoria.” First up was Kenny’s lyric about YNW Melly: “I pray they my real friends, if not, I'm YNW Melly,” he raps in the first verse.

Banks wrote, “The YNW Melly line was weak. That kid is being tried in Florida for a double homicide with potential to receive the death penalty as punishment for his crime.”

Melly has been held in prison without bond since 2019, following the fatal shooting of his two friends, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. He has been awaiting retrial on capital murder charges after his first trial was declared a mistrial last summer.

Melly responded to being mentioned on the track, telling TMZ, "Kendrick Lamar is one of my favorite rappers so I feel honored and appalled...I'm a household name—just for the wrong shit!!!"

Next, Banks appeared to address Lamar’s cease-and-desist line from “Euphoria," in which Kung Fu Kenny appears to accuse Drizzy of sending a cease-and-desist to prevent “Like That” from releasing: “Try cease and desist on the ‘Like That’ record? / Ho, what? You ain't like that record?”