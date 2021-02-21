Kodak Black has kept himself busy after receiving a pardon from Donald Trump and being released from prison.

The Florida native announced his engagement to Mellow Rackz just two days ago, and now, it looks like he and his fiancée have also gotten tattoos of each other’s names. It appears that both of the artists got the other’s legal name inked on them, with Kodak getting “Melody” on the back of his neck and Mellow getting “Bill” tattooed on her cheek. Kodak was born Dieuson Octave but legally changed his name to Bill K. Kapri​​​​​​ back in 2018.

Kodak hinted at the engagement on his IG Stories, posting a screenshot of Jagged Edge’s song “Let’s Get Married” and tagging Mellow, as well as a screenshot of Lil Corey’s “Say Yes.” Mellow also confirmed the news in an IG post on Friday.

Confirming the engagement, Kodak’s attorney Bradford Cohen told Complex that his client “is engaged and very happy.” Cohen continued, “He is in a great place, and is enjoying the time he has been spending with friends and family.”

Kodak also hasn’t wasted any time releasing new music, dropping the collaborative song “Hit Bout It” with Lil Yachty. The pair have had a close friendship for years, with Yachty gifting Kodak $50,000 in cash after he came home from prison. To thank Trump for commuting Kodak’s prison time—shortening the rapper’s 46-month sentence for falsifying information on federal forms to buy firearms—the rapper had a custom “Trump Ties” ring made. Kodak is still awaiting trial for his sexual assault case in South Carolina.