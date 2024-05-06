Gillie da Kid Says Drake Won After "The Heart Part 6": 'Kendrick Can’t Come Back'

Gillie Da Kid thinks that Kendrick Lamar "can't come back" after Drake hit back with "The Heart Part 6" on Sunday (May 5).
Shortly after the diss track–Drake's fourth overall towards Lamar–was released, Gillie posted an Instagram video with his take on the song.
“It’s over with! Light-skinned n***as won. They took that shit, man. That shit over with, man. Kendrick can’t come back," said the Million Dollaz Worth of Game host.
“When he [Kendrick] came back again [with ‘Not Like Us’], I said, ‘Oh, he barbecue-baked, honey-dipped, glazed, basted, seasoned the light-skinned n***as’ and then Drake just… [laughs] It’s over with, the light-skinned n***as won.”
Many disagreed with Gillie's thoughts, some even accusing him of wanting an interview with Drake. "Gillie with all due respect, please stop the 🧢!" commented one person, while another wrote, "You just trolling KDot now Gill you must be tryna get a mention from the 🥷🏿 in a diss trac."
Gillie's reaction is starkly different from his praising of "Not Like Us" on Saturday–although when Lamar previously dropped "Euphoria," he called it "corn on the cob."
"I just heard that Kendrick Lamar diss. I fuck with Kendrick, but that shit was corn on the cob, man,” Gillie said last week. "You know what’s crazy? The light-skinned n***as is winning, man. Three to nothing. Fucking Drake up two to nothing."