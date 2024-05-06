Gillie da Kid Says Drake Won After "The Heart Part 6": 'Kendrick Can’t Come Back'

Gillie Da Kid thinks that Kendrick Lamar "can't come back" after Drake hit back with "The Heart Part 6" on Sunday (May 5).

Shortly after the diss track–Drake's fourth overall towards Lamar–was released, Gillie posted an Instagram video with his take on the song.

“It’s over with! Light-skinned n***as won. They took that shit, man. That shit over with, man. Kendrick can’t come back," said the Million Dollaz Worth of Game host.

“When he [Kendrick] came back again [with ‘Not Like Us’], I said, ‘Oh, he barbecue-baked, honey-dipped, glazed, basted, seasoned the light-skinned n***as’ and then Drake just… [laughs] It’s over with, the light-skinned n***as won.”