Shia LaBeouf Seemingly Takes Kendrick Lamar's Side in Drake Beef

Shia LaBeouf appears to have shared his take on recent developments of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar variety.
In a tweet shared over the weekend, notably just as all absolute hell was breaking loose, the Megalopolis actor and performance artist seemingly quoted a line from Kendrick's then-fresh "Not Like Us" diss against the 6 God. The end of the track's second verse, as seen in the full lyrics here, features more inflammatory claims from Kendrick, like so:
Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, Dot, fuck 'em up
Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, I'mma do my stuff
Why you trollin' like a bitch? Ain't you tired?
Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor
LaBeouf, whose longtime affinity for hip-hop is well-documented, later appeared to quote the song in a tweet, albeit without further commentary on the presumably still-in-progress rap war of 2024.
"Wop wop wop wop wop," he wrote on Sunday.
LaBeouf and Kendrick have been linked in the past, at one point both at the center of speculation about a possible creative project together. Back in 2013, the same year Kendrick rolled out good kid, m.A.A.d city, Kendrick told Fuse that he and Dave Free "had a meeting" about a potential collaboration.
"He got a crazy creative mind, so once we really do sit down and lock in it’s gon’ be insane," Kendrick, who one year earlier got a shoutout from LaBeouf on 106 & Park, said at the time.
The two were also photographed together around the same time, though their would-be collaboration utimately never materialized, at least not publicly.
Amid LaBeouf and Kendrick talk over the weekend, prior abuse allegations against the former were pointed out, namely accusations from his former romantic partner, FKA twigs. In late 2020, the singer took legal action against LaBeouf, alleging sexual battery and assault. LaBeouf has denied the allegations. In a 2022 interview with fellow Fury co-star Jon Bernthal, LaBeouf spoke about the "hurt" he has caused others in his life.
"I got amends to make. ... I hurt that woman and in the process of doing that I hurt many other people and many other people before that woman," LaBeouf said. "I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being."
Amid the Drake and Kendrick feud, the former has notably made abuse claims against the latter, rapping in "Family Matters" of an alleged "crisis management team" being hired.