Shia LaBeouf Seemingly Takes Kendrick Lamar's Side in Drake Beef

LaBeouf and Kendrick have been linked in the past, at one point both at the center of speculation about a possible creative project together. Back in 2013, the same year Kendrick rolled out good kid, m.A.A.d city, Kendrick told Fuse that he and Dave Free "had a meeting" about a potential collaboration.

"He got a crazy creative mind, so once we really do sit down and lock in it’s gon’ be insane," Kendrick, who one year earlier got a shoutout from LaBeouf on 106 & Park, said at the time.

The two were also photographed together around the same time, though their would-be collaboration utimately never materialized, at least not publicly.

Amid LaBeouf and Kendrick talk over the weekend, prior abuse allegations against the former were pointed out, namely accusations from his former romantic partner, FKA twigs. In late 2020, the singer took legal action against LaBeouf, alleging sexual battery and assault. LaBeouf has denied the allegations. In a 2022 interview with fellow Fury co-star Jon Bernthal, LaBeouf spoke about the "hurt" he has caused others in his life.

"I got amends to make. ... I hurt that woman and in the process of doing that I hurt many other people and many other people before that woman," LaBeouf said. "I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being."