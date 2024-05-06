Days after Kendrick Lamar dubbed Drake a "certified pedophile" in his mic-drop diss, "Not Like Us," a woman from a resurfaced video is coming to set the record straight.

The clip making the rounds online is taken from a Colorado show Drake performed in 2010. The then-23 year old rapper brings the girl onstage and dances with her while kissing her neck. He then interrupts himself and says, "Y'all gon' have get me carried away again. I get in trouble doin' s**t like this." When he asks for her age, she tells him she's 17.

Drake then appears shocked and says, "I can't go to jail yet, man. 17, why do you look like that? You thick, look at this."