Days after Kendrick Lamar dubbed Drake a "certified pedophile" in his mic-drop diss, "Not Like Us," a woman from a resurfaced video is coming to set the record straight.
The clip making the rounds online is taken from a Colorado show Drake performed in 2010. The then-23 year old rapper brings the girl onstage and dances with her while kissing her neck. He then interrupts himself and says, "Y'all gon' have get me carried away again. I get in trouble doin' s**t like this." When he asks for her age, she tells him she's 17.
Drake then appears shocked and says, "I can't go to jail yet, man. 17, why do you look like that? You thick, look at this."
The alleged woman in the video, Tia Jayed, came forward on Instagram to address the 14-year-old clip.
She shared some headlines and wrote, "nothing then & it's nothing now 🤷🏽♀️."
In a longer statement, Jayed gives some backstory on the night. She recalls her father taking her to the show and being picked by Drake's entourage, which she notes is normal for artists to do.
"I was 17 back then and I'm 31 now," she writes. "This was a concert that my dad took me to back in high-school. Drake's entourage actually picked me out from the crowd of people...NOT DRAKE himself. ... It was nothing then and still nothing now."
A magnifying glass has been placed on Drake's behavior with younger women. Among those include his friendships with Billie Eilish and Millie Bobby Brown when they both were under 18, and taking out then-18-year-old Bella Harris for dinner after he reportedly knew her since she was a preteen.
Drake shut down the rumors in his latest diss track response, "The Heart Part 6," where he raps, "I never been with no one underage but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with...if I was fucking young girls, I promise I'd have been arrested."