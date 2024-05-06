Pet Shop Boys 'Sorted Out' Their Beef With Drake Over Rapper's Unauthorized Use of "West End Girls" Sample

The Pet Shop Boys have "sorted out" their beef with Drake, who the British synth-pop band called out last year after using an unauthorized interpolation of their 1986 debut single "West End Girls" on his latest album For All the Dogs.

Back in October, the official Twitter account for the Pet Shop Boys revealed Drake didn't ask permission to use "West End Girls," which the Toronto rapper sang at the end "All the Parties," a Chief Keef-featuring cut from For All the Dogs.

"Surprising to hear @Drake singing the chorus of 'West End Girls' in the track 'All the Parties' on his new album. No credit given or permission requested," Pet Shop Boys tweeted.