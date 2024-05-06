Pet Shop Boys 'Sorted Out' Their Beef With Drake Over Rapper's Unauthorized Use of "West End Girls" Sample

The Pet Shop Boys have "sorted out" their beef with Drake, who the British synth-pop band called out last year after using an unauthorized interpolation of their 1986 debut single "West End Girls" on his latest album For All the Dogs.
Back in October, the official Twitter account for the Pet Shop Boys revealed Drake didn't ask permission to use "West End Girls," which the Toronto rapper sang at the end "All the Parties," a Chief Keef-featuring cut from For All the Dogs.
"Surprising to hear @Drake singing the chorus of 'West End Girls' in the track 'All the Parties' on his new album. No credit given or permission requested," Pet Shop Boys tweeted.
Though Drake never acknowledged the tweet, Pet Shop Boys revealed a new interview with Rolling Stone that both parties have "sorted out" the situation.
"We get a lot of requests, so I thought, maybe we agreed to this? But this, I thought we’d remember it," Pet Shop Boys vocalist Neil Tennant told Rolling Stone, adding that the group's manager confirmed Drake had never reached out before using the track.
"So we put up a social media post because we thought it was the best way to bring it to everyone’s attention," Tennant continued. Fortunately, the tweet worked as Drake's team called the Pet Shop Boys' team "in about 15 minutes and were very apologetic."
Drake wanted to sit down with the Pet Shop Boys himself, but a meeting never happened.
"The whole publishing thing was sorted out," Tennant said, adding, "I really like the track."