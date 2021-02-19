Kodak Black was released from prison after Donald Trump granted him a pardon last month, and he’s already gotten engaged since becoming a free man.

The Florida rapper, who is currently awaiting trial for his sexual assault case in South Carolina, first hinted at his engagement in a series of posts on his Instagram Stories. First he shared a screenshot of Jagged Edge’s song “Let’s Get Married” and tagged his apparent girlfriend, rising 19-year-old rapper Mellow Rackz. He followed it up with another screenshot, this time of Lil Corey’s “Say Yes.”

Attorney Bradford Cohen responded to Complex’s request for confirmation by saying, “Kodak is engaged and very happy. He is in a great place, and is enjoying the time he has been spending with friends and family.”

In a series of posts Mellow shared on her own IG Stories, she confirmed Kodak proposed to her with a plane flying overhead.

“I said yes,” she added, later posing with Kodak’s chains on as he held her.

She also shared a series of photos of them together.

“Mrs. Kapri,” she wrote, refering to Kodak’s real name, Bill K. Kapri. In the pics she can be seen sporting a huge engagement ring.