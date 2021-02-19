Lil Yachty and Kodak Black have connected once again to deliver their new track “Hit Bout It.” The duo also dropped off a music video for the song, which you can check out up top.

The song comes after Kodak was recently pardoned by former-President Trump and granted commutation, shortening the rapper’s 46-month sentence for falsifying information on federal forms to buy firearms.

The two 2016 XXL Freshman alum have fostered a strong friendship, with Yachty even gifting Kodak $50,000 in cash as a welcome back gift when he made it home from prison.

“I got something for you,” Yachty said in the above Instagram video. “That’s that welcome home gift. A good 50-piece for him.”

To commemorate his pardon by the former-President, Kodak recently showed off his new “Trump Ties” ring, while having a conversation with Fat Joe on Instagram Live.

Kodak also thanked Trump before President Joe Biden’s inauguration, saying that he appreciates the shortened sentence.

In addition to releasing the song, Yachty shared a behind the scenes look of the track’s music video shoot. Check it out below.