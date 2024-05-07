If Kendrick Lamar and Drake are no longer interested in going back-and-forth over diss tracks, Shawn Michaels suggests the two can settle their differences once and for all in the wrestling ring.

"A little Sweet Chin Music goes a long way," Michaels, 58, wrote in response to a post from Kendrick featuring a YouTube link to his latest diss track "Not Like Us."

As vice president of talent development creative for WWE NXT, Michaels went on to invite Kendrick and Drake to the company's developmental brand where they could face off in a match and "settle this thing."

"I'm even offering my services to mediate," he added.