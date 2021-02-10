Kodak Black, fresh off his sentence being commuted in the final days of the previous single-term POTUS, received tens of thousands of dollars in cash from Lil Yachty as a homecoming present this week.

In footage shared to Yachty’s Instagram account in a post captioned with “welcome home” on Tuesday, Yachty showed himself handing over an estimated $50,000 in cash to Kodak.

“I got something for you,” Yachty says in the video, seen below. “That’s that welcome home gift. A good 50-piece for him.” Kodak, before showing Yachty and friends a new pair of glasses he recently procured, quickly thanked Yachty for the gesture.

“Most def,” he said. “You know I appreciate it.”

Earlier this week, TMZ came through with a report about Kodak Black offering to pay college tuition for the children of the FBI agents who were recently shot and killed in Florida while executing a search warrant. Kodak’s lawyer Bradford Cohen is said to have sent a letter to the Miami Division of the FBI with an offer to pay for the tuition of agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, who were killed in the line of duty in Sunrise.

While the aforementioned commutation allowed Kodak to return home, as well as inspired him to drop two new tracks, his legal troubles are far from over. As previously reported, he still has a pending case in South Carolina for alleged criminal sexual misconduct.