Kodak Black was fortunate enough to have his sentence commuted by former President Donald Trump prior to him leaving office. As a result, Black has different feelings towards Trump than the majority of America, moving him to commemorate him in a special way.

During a recent Instagram Live interview with Fat Joe, Black showed off a new ring that celebrated the former president. The championship-style ring bears the phrase “Trump Ties” on one side. The other side features the date his sentence was officially commuted by Trump’s pardon list.

Kodak hasn’t been shy about showing his appreciation for Trump. Following his release, he formerly thanked Trump on Twitter just before Joe Biden was sworn in.

“Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love,” Black wrote. “It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing.”

Since his release, Black has been keeping this promise. Black has created a scholarship in honor of Parkland Shooting victim Meadow Pollack as well as other philanthropic efforts.