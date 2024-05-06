Fans Highlight Hypocrisy of Kendrick and Drake Using Women's Pain as Disses When They’ve Both Worked With Abusers

Both rappers are feigning concern for abused women to score points in a rap battle, despite aligning with men like Kodak Black and Chris Brown.

May 06, 2024
While many are celebrating this moment between Drake and Kendrick Lamar as a significant event in hip-hop history, the content of their consecutive diss tracks is causing discomfort among some listeners.

As the pair’s rivalry heated up over the weekend, fans took to X to comment on what they feel like is hypocrisy in the feud, pointing out that both rappers have been bringing up abuse allegations on their diss tracks in hopes of scoring points against their opponent but not in other scenarios.

At the center of many of Drizzy and Kung Fu Kenny’s shots at each other are women—or more specifically, Black women. On Drake’s diss track, “Family Matters,” he suggests Lamar physically abused his fiancée, Whitney Alford.

“You the black messiah wifing up a mixed queen / And hit vanilla cream to help out with your self-esteem / On some Bobby shit I wanna know what Whitney need,” Drake raps in the song’s first verse.

He ends the track with the lines, “They hired a crisis management team to clean up the fact that you beat up your queen / The picture you painted ain't what it seems.”

But in the same breath, Drake shouted out Chris Brown, who has a history of being violent towards women: “You know who even bang a set out there is CB.”

In addition to caping for C. Breezy—who assaulted Rihanna in 2009, someone Drake is also seemingly not over—the OVO head took to his Instagram Story in February to call for Tory Lanez’s freedom. Back in November 2022, many speculated that Drake subbed Megan Thee Stallion on the Her Loss album cut, “Circo Loco,” regarding the 2020 shooting incident involving Lanez.

As for K.Dot, some fans feel like dissing Drake over his biracial identity is hypocritical given Lamar’s fiancee is mixed and has a lighter complexion. “How many more Black features 'til you finally feel that you're Black enough?” Lamar raps on “Euphoria.”

The hypocrisy doesn’t end there. Kendrick accused Drake of hanging out with sexual predators and exhibiting predatory behaviors himself in the song “Meet the Grahams.”

“He got sex offenders on ho-VO that he keep on a monthly allowance / A child should never be compromised and he keepin' his child around them / And we gotta raise our daughters knowin' there's predators like him lurkin',” Kenny raps.

X users were quick to recall that the Compton native platformed Kodak Black on his 2022 album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. In 2021, Kodak was indicted on a first-degree sexual misconduct charge. In 2018, Lamar also previously defended R. Kelly and XXXTentacion, threatening to remove his music from DSPs if the two artists’ music was pulled from streaming platforms.

Check out what fans had to say below.

Kendrick Lamar: Sex offenders are bad

Also Kendrick Lamar:
- Threaten to pull out his music from streaming to defend R KELLY and Xxxtentacions catalogue
- Featured Kodak Black on Mr Morale
- Sympathize with R KELLY and rapists in general on Mr Morale

— TONITAKES (@toni_takes) May 4, 2024
Twitter: @toni_takes

drake is accusing kendrick of domestic violence when u hang out with chris brown and kiss up to tory lanez and proceeded to taunt megan on ur album

— NIA ⁷TINA SNOW (@hivehotties) May 4, 2024
Twitter: @hivehotties

drake alleged that kendrick is an abuser while shouting out chris brown on the same song. kendrick called drake a black woman-hating sexual predator while having kodak black on mr. morale. black women are the butt of the joke for both of them. not to ruin the fun but

— dash is watching satc (s4) • they/them (@thedigitaldash_) May 4, 2024
Twitter: @thedigitaldash_

drake saying kendrick beat his wife after shouting out chris brown pic.twitter.com/F47WzC2uqZ

— jan (@jansqueezy) May 4, 2024
Twitter: @jansqueezy

You in the club doing the fisherrr dance then the DJ cut into the abuse accusations mega mix 😔😔😔

— yc (@yc) May 4, 2024
Twitter: @yc

That bar about having sex offenders around is hilarious when Kodak was on your last album. ⚰️

— Jefe 💵 (@JefeDid) May 4, 2024
Twitter: @JefeDid

The free tory mascot pretending like he care about the abuse of women is crazy

— ThatDudeCurtis (@ThatDudeCurtis) May 4, 2024
Twitter: @ThatDudeCurtis

Men are silent while women are sexually and physically abused, little girls are groomed.

It only comes up when one nigga is mad at another nigga. For fodder.

— mellie. (@MsMeeToo) May 4, 2024
Twitter: @MsMeeToo

both drake and kendrick weapoinising women's issues and abuse against each other as if either of them care.

— tallulah bankhead (@diandrasdiandra) May 4, 2024
Twitter: @diandrasdiandra

“i gave a r@pist credits on my critically acclaimed album to prove a point” yall got it man https://t.co/3GEcznTVzj

— dash is watching satc (s4) • they/them (@thedigitaldash_) May 4, 2024
Twitter: @thedigitaldash_

This generation’s rap beef is different from past eras but one thing that’s remained the same:

women as collateral damage

— Ivie Ani (@ivieani) May 4, 2024
Twitter: @ivieani

You guys don’t think it’s weird that two grown ass men are using abuse allegations on diss tracks? I feel bad for the women whose victimhood they are playing with while we all give commentary like a Greek chorus. Sexual assault and domestic violence aren’t disses. Weirdos both

— muna abdulqadir (@mbullobullo) May 4, 2024
Twitter: @mbullobullo
