Fans Highlight Hypocrisy of Kendrick and Drake Using Women's Pain as Disses When They’ve Both Worked With Abusers

While many are celebrating this moment between Drake and Kendrick Lamar as a significant event in hip-hop history, the content of their consecutive diss tracks is causing discomfort among some listeners.

As the pair’s rivalry heated up over the weekend, fans took to X to comment on what they feel like is hypocrisy in the feud, pointing out that both rappers have been bringing up abuse allegations on their diss tracks in hopes of scoring points against their opponent but not in other scenarios.

At the center of many of Drizzy and Kung Fu Kenny’s shots at each other are women—or more specifically, Black women. On Drake’s diss track, “Family Matters,” he suggests Lamar physically abused his fiancée, Whitney Alford.

“You the black messiah wifing up a mixed queen / And hit vanilla cream to help out with your self-esteem / On some Bobby shit I wanna know what Whitney need,” Drake raps in the song’s first verse.

He ends the track with the lines, “They hired a crisis management team to clean up the fact that you beat up your queen / The picture you painted ain't what it seems.”

But in the same breath, Drake shouted out Chris Brown, who has a history of being violent towards women: “You know who even bang a set out there is CB.”

In addition to caping for C. Breezy—who assaulted Rihanna in 2009, someone Drake is also seemingly not over—the OVO head took to his Instagram Story in February to call for Tory Lanez’s freedom. Back in November 2022, many speculated that Drake subbed Megan Thee Stallion on the Her Loss album cut, “Circo Loco,” regarding the 2020 shooting incident involving Lanez.

As for K.Dot, some fans feel like dissing Drake over his biracial identity is hypocritical given Lamar’s fiancee is mixed and has a lighter complexion. “How many more Black features 'til you finally feel that you're Black enough?” Lamar raps on “Euphoria.”

The hypocrisy doesn’t end there. Kendrick accused Drake of hanging out with sexual predators and exhibiting predatory behaviors himself in the song “Meet the Grahams.”

“He got sex offenders on ho-VO that he keep on a monthly allowance / A child should never be compromised and he keepin' his child around them / And we gotta raise our daughters knowin' there's predators like him lurkin',” Kenny raps.

X users were quick to recall that the Compton native platformed Kodak Black on his 2022 album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. In 2021, Kodak was indicted on a first-degree sexual misconduct charge. In 2018, Lamar also previously defended R. Kelly and XXXTentacion, threatening to remove his music from DSPs if the two artists’ music was pulled from streaming platforms.

