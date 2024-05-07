Ice-T doesn't sound too interested in the 2024 Rap War that peaked this weekend with several diss tracks from Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

On Friday night, Drizzy dropped "Family Matters," before Kendrick returned the favor with "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us." The latest diss track arrived on Sunday night, as Drake denied the pedophile claims that Lamar has lobbed at him on "The Heart Part 6."

While plenty of fans and peers appear to be appreciating the beef between the two biggest rappers of their generation, West Coast MC-turned-actor Ice-T doesn't sound engrossed with all the "male gossip" exchanged on wax.

Over the weekend, the 66-year-old took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the beef, claiming that he's "only focused on the bag."

"I'm sorry if I'm not interested in current Rap Beef or random Male Gossip," he wrote. "I'm a HUSTLER. I'm only focused on the Bag💰."