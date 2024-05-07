Ice-T doesn't sound too interested in the 2024 Rap War that peaked this weekend with several diss tracks from Drake and Kendrick Lamar.
On Friday night, Drizzy dropped "Family Matters," before Kendrick returned the favor with "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us." The latest diss track arrived on Sunday night, as Drake denied the pedophile claims that Lamar has lobbed at him on "The Heart Part 6."
While plenty of fans and peers appear to be appreciating the beef between the two biggest rappers of their generation, West Coast MC-turned-actor Ice-T doesn't sound engrossed with all the "male gossip" exchanged on wax.
Over the weekend, the 66-year-old took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the beef, claiming that he's "only focused on the bag."
"I'm sorry if I'm not interested in current Rap Beef or random Male Gossip," he wrote. "I'm a HUSTLER. I'm only focused on the Bag💰."
It isn't the first time Ice-T has explained how he's moved past his days of beefing with other rappers, as he detailed in a 2023 interview with All Hip-Hop.
When asked about a February '23 photo of him and LL Cool J, who feuded in the past, Ice-T said it was "simply rap beef," which they later squashed by sitting down and talking to each other "like grown men."
“That’s over and the beef never really escalated," Ice-T said. "It was just rap beef. That was the gist of it, absolutely. Those things can always escalate because you have fans, and if they catch me out there, they’re gonna talk to me about LL. That can always escalate easily.”
Though he hasn't directly commented on the beef since the tweet above, he's continued sharing sentiments about trust, secrets, and respect: