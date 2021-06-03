While Kraft admits he’s concerned about the potential for the album vs. single designation to result in two categories with the same five nominees, the change makes too much sense not to happen. In fact, he says, Reid had been asking why the advisory committee hadn’t pushed for this sooner. He wasn’t the only one, either. “Some people, like Kardi, said, ‘This is 20 years overdue,’” Kraft recalls.

“CARAS doesn’t move fast. We have been advocating to them for years,” he tells us. “Straight up, it’s frustrating being the go-between between CARAS and the rap community. It takes a long time, but they’re balancing a lot of interests and trying to do the best they can while balancing a lot of those interests. It’s not like a rubber stamp process where one person can sign off on it. It’s committee after committee.”

In reality, the issue’s been discussed for years, most recently at a 2018 summit for CARAS and members of the Canadian rap community. Holding things up, Kraft says, was the Academy’s insistence at adding consumption (i.e. sales) as part of the nomination criteria; according to Kraft, the push came after Nav had been nominated for Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2017, but not in the rap category. CARAS originally wanted consumption to account for 50 percent, with the other half coming from industry judges, whereas the committee argued for 25, saying that while the 50 percent formula might work for the pop and rock categories, it would render the rap award overly predictable. “It doesn’t make sense to advocate for the creation of a second category when the first category was broken,” he explains.

After a two-year trial run at 50 percent, the criteria was reduced to 25 percent for 2021, which Kraft points out led to three first-time nominees in the category: Reprid, TOBi, and bbno$ & Yung Gravy. “Which is how it should be. It’s just a better look. We’re not trying to just celebrate popularity. Because popularity does not necessarily equate to quality.”

“If you listen to the five records, Eric Reprid, Nav, TOBi, they couldn’t sound any more different. The field is very diverse, which means the jurors did an OK job,” says Higgins of this year’s nominees. “Because TOBi’s record sounds nothing like 88GLAM’s.”

And the hope is, with two categories, it’d give the Junos twice the opportunity to highlight even more of that diversity. “While it’s important to recognize excellence—which is the mandate of the Junos—it’s also important to celebrate the quality up-and-comers who don’t necessarily have the massive teams behind them yet, and the commercial success as a result,” says Kraft. “To be able to say, I’m a Juno Award nominee, if you use that right, can create a lot more interest.”

The artists we spoke to agreed. “I feel like the splitting of the category into two would be super helpful for rap and hip-hop as a whole in Canada,” Reprid tells us. “As one of the fastest growing genres, it would definitely make sense to shed some more light on some of the great acts that reside up north.”

“There’s so much diversity in rap music today, artists are branching out and making their own styles. It’s good to celebrate that we’re not just all making the same sounds. I want to see more rappers’ names pop out of the city though, for real,” says TOBi. “We’re mostly known for our producers and singers right now, so I’d love to get that shine on the rappers too.”