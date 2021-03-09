The nominees for the 2021 Juno Awards are in, and The Weeknd is leading the pack with six nods.

Abel Tesfaye is coming off a massive run—he recently became the first solo Canadian to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, got his own official day in his hometown of Toronto, and made history again with his No. 1 hit “Blinding Lights,” which just became the first song to ever spend a year in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He was also the subject of controversy last year when he was shutout by the Grammy Awards, receiving zero nominations.

Such is not the case with the Junos, which take place May 16. The Weeknd’s album After Hours is nominated for Album of the Year, while “Blinding Lights” gets a nod for Single of the Year. As well, the artist has received nominations for Artist of the Year, Fan Choice, Songwriter of the Year, and Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year

Other artists leading the charge include Justin Bieber, Jessie Reyez, and JP Saxe, who have five Juno nods each.

Among nominees for Rap Recording of the Year are TOBi, for this mixtape ELEMENTS Vol. 1, 88GLAM for their project New Mania, and Nav, for his album Good Intentions (Brown Boy 2 Deluxe Version).

First-time nominees this year include TikTok stars Curtis Waters and Tate McRae, as well as Saxe and Vancouver-based R&B duo Manila Grey.

Check out some of the other Juno nominations below.

Juno Fan Choice

Ali Gatie

Curtis Waters

JP Saxe

Justin Bieber

Lennon Stella

Les Cowboys Fringants

NAV

Shawn Mendes

Tate McRae

The Weeknd

Single of the Year

Drink About Me, Brett Kissel

If The World Was Ending (feat. Julia Michaels), JP Saxe

Intentions (feat. Quavo), Justin Bieber

Kissing Other People, Lennon Stella

Blinding Lights, The Weeknd

Album of the Year

YOU, Ali Gatie

Courage, Céline Dion

Changes, Justin Bieber

Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen

After Hours, The Weeknd

Artist of the Year

Ali Gatie

Céline Dion

Jessie Reyez

Justin Bieber

The Weeknd

Group of the Year

Arkells

Half Moon Run

Loud Luxury

The Glorious Sons

The Reklaws

Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Curtis Waters

JP Saxe

Powfu

Ryland James

Tate McRae

Breakthrough Group of the Year

2Frères

Crown Lands

Manila Grey

Peach Pit

Young Bombs

Songwriter of the Year

Alanis Morissette

Alessia Cara

Jessie Reyez

JP Saxe

The Weeknd

Album Francophone de L’Annee

À tous les vents, 2Frères MP3 Disques

Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs, Klô Pelgag Secret City

Les antipodes, Les Cowboys Fringants Les disques de La Tribu

Quand la nuit tombe, Louis-Jean Cormier Simone

Pour déjouer l’ennui, Pierre Lapointe Les Disques Audiogramme

Rap Recording of the Year

New Mania, 88GLAM

Baby Gravy 2, bbno$ & Yung Gravy Baby Gravy

Cold World, Eric Reprid

Good Intentions (Brown Boy 2 Deluxe Version), NAV

ELEMENTS Vol. 1, TOBi

Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year

Kîyânaw

Church House Blues

The Ridge

North Star Calling

Nunarjua Isulinginniani

Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year

Before Love Came to Kill Us, Jessie Reyez

Where You Are, Savannah Ré

Solaris, Shay Lia

After Hours, The Weeknd

Holiday, TOBi