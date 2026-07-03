One year after Drake put some of his favourite Canadian artists together on one stage, Complex Canada looks at how the artists have done since getting the Drake co-sign.Adam Aziz
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From Drake to Kardinal Offishall to Michie Mee, here's the definitive ranking of Canada’s finest hip-hop bangers, old and new. Because someone had to do it.Alex Nino Gheciu
This one Toronto borough seems to be a straight-up talent factory.Tracey Moore
From Supreme x MM6 to Swatch x AP, these are the best collaborations of the year, so far.Mike DeStefano