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Here’s Every Winner From The 2026 Juno Awards
Pop Culture

Here's Every Winner From The 2026 Juno Awards

Canada’s biggest night in music returned to Hamilton, where Tate McRae led the 2026 Juno Awards with four major wins, while Nelly Furtado was honoured with a Canadian Hall of Fame induction.

Christopher Turner109 days ago
Drake clapping at a sports event; Nelly Furtado in a red and black dress on a red carpet.
Music

Drake Inducts Nelly Furtado Into Canadian Music Hall of Fame at Junos: 'Nobody Deserves It More'

Drake also used the opportunity to playfully chide the Junos for previously snubbing 'Take Care,' as well as teased his upcoming 'Iceman' album.

Trace William Cowen109 days ago
Boi-1da, winner of the International Achievement Award, poses at the Winner’s Photo Wall at the 2025 JUNO Awards at Rogers Arena on March 30, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada/Rapper Drake leaves the court following the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on January 13, 2025 in Toronto, Canada.
Music

Boi-1da Praises Drake During Award Acceptance Speech: 'That’s My Brother'

Boi-1da shouted out his "brother" Drake during an acceptance speech at the 2025 Juno Awards.

Jaelani Turner-Williams473 days ago
Music

Charlotte Cardin Leads 2024 Juno Awards Nominations with 6

Kaytraminé, Bbno$, Connor Price, Haviah Mighty, and Tobi are in the running for the Juno Award for Best Rap Album/EP of the Year.

Erik Leijon892 days ago
Music

Drake And The Weeknd AI Track Barred From Juno Awards Eligibility

The Junos president says this past year has been one to learn from and that the organization's new rules serve as a "baseline" to work from.

Louis Pavlakos1037 days ago
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the weeknd starboy deluxe
Music

Listen: The Weeknd Releases 'Starboy (Deluxe)' With Three Added Remixes

The Weeknd’s has released a deluxe edition of his 2016 album 'Starboy,' which includes Ariana Grande’s remix of “Die For You” and two more remixes.

Erik Leijon1218 days ago
topless protestor at juno awards
Pop Culture

Topless Protestor Who Crashed The Juno Awards Speaks Out After Court Appearance: 'Just Tell Avril I'm Not Mad'

After running up on the stage in the middle of the Juno Awards, the topless woman spent a night in jail and then appeared in an Edmonton courtroom on Wednesday.

Louis Pavlakos1220 days ago
avril lavigne and topless streaker
Music

Topless Protestor Interrupts Avril Lavigne at the Juno Awards

Last night at the Juno Awards in Edmonton, Alberta, a topless protestor ran the stage while Avril Lavigne was presenting. She was protesting the Greenbelt.

Erik Leijon1221 days ago
Choclair Red1 Kardinal Offishall for D'USSÉ
Music

Kardinal Offishall and Red1 from Rascalz on "Northern Touch" Turning 25

Canadian rap classic “Northern Touch” is turning 25. Kardinal Offishall and Red1 of Rascalz talked about the hit and anniversary party sponsored by D’USSÉ.

Erik Leijon1229 days ago
Nav performing at Coachella
Music

Nav, Tobi Nominated for Rap Album/EP of the Year at the 2023 Juno Awards

According to CBC Radio show Commotion with Elamin Abdelmahmoud, the Juno Awards nominees for Best Rap Album/EP of the Year have been announced.

Louis Pavlakos1263 days ago
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charlotte-cardin
Music

Charlotte Cardin, The Weeknd, and Justin Bieber Top 2022 Juno Award Nominations

Charlotte Cardin is up for six nominations, while The Weeknd and Justin Bieber are both tied at five nominations each for this year's Juno Awards.

Natalie Harmsen1599 days ago
Simu Liu at the 2021 Met Gala
Pop Culture

Simu Liu to Host the 2022 Juno Awards

“It’s an absolute honour to be hosting The 51st Annual JUNO Awards,” said Liu. “Canadian entertainment and culture hold a very important place in my heart."

Alex Nino Gheciu1626 days ago
justin-bieber-juno-awards
Music

Watch Justin Bieber Perform "Somebody" at the Juno Awards

This marks the first time Bieber has performed at the Junos since 2010, when he performed his hit “Baby.” Bieber is up for five Junos tonight.

Alex Nino Gheciu1866 days ago
The Weeknd
Music

How ADVANCE Is Helping the Junos Represent Black Culture Better This Year

Canada’s Black music business collective was tapped by Juno organizers this year to help honour Black music to an extent that’s never been seen on the show.

Latoya Powell1868 days ago

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