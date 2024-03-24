Joe Budden Applauds Future for Breaking up 'Monetized Friendships' Following Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" Verse

“It’s Drake in a stupid muscular astronaut outfit," he said. "You gotta do it, but nobody wants to do that shit. I love that Future is the one to break up all of these fucking monetized friendships … All of the Drake All Stars that n***as be too scared to press Drake about because now that’s … [Rick] Ross, that’s Khaled, that’s Young Thug, that’s the whole crop. [They] can’t do that with Future.”

Budden also called Travis Scott a “phony ass n***a” in response to the rapper asking Future and Metro Boomin to play “Like That” at Rolling Loud California in spite of his relationship with Drake. You can watch that moment here at the 10:15 mark of the video.

“Not you hopping around on a stage like a fuckity fuck saying, ‘Play the Drake diss.’ I hate these phony friendships. Enough of this,” said Budden.

This all comes after Future and Metro Boomin’s new album We Don’t Trust You officially dropped on Friday. The track “Like That” featured a scathing verse from Lamar that seemingly took aim at Drake and J. Cole.

K Dot’s disses appear to make reference to specific lines on “First Person Shooter” off of Drake’s For All the Dogs.

On “First Person Shooter,” Cole raps, "Love when they argue the hardest MC/Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?/We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali."