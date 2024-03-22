The 'Big 3' Memes About Kendrick Lamar Dissing Drake and J. Cole on "Like That" Do Not Disappoint

Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You has arrived, bringing with it a momentous marathon of memery.

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Kendrick Lamar’s verse on "Like That" has been garnering the bulk of attention in the wake of the album’s rollout, with fans understandably losing their minds over the resulting Drake and J. Cole discussion.

In Kendrick's verse, a key moment from the Drake and Cole track "First Person Shooter" is flipped on its head. There is no "big 3," Kendrick argues, only "big me."

Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD

Motherfuck the big three, n***a, it's just big me

Kendrick goes on to tuck in an apparent For All the Dogs reference by way of a Stephen King nod, thus sealing the deal.