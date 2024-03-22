The 'Big 3' Memes About Kendrick Lamar Dissing Drake and J. Cole on "Like That" Do Not Disappoint

Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You has arrived, bringing with it a momentous marathon of memery.
As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Kendrick Lamar’s verse on "Like That" has been garnering the bulk of attention in the wake of the album’s rollout, with fans understandably losing their minds over the resulting Drake and J. Cole discussion.
In Kendrick's verse, a key moment from the Drake and Cole track "First Person Shooter" is flipped on its head. There is no "big 3," Kendrick argues, only "big me."
Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD
Motherfuck the big three, n***a, it's just big me
Kendrick goes on to tuck in an apparent For All the Dogs reference by way of a Stephen King nod, thus sealing the deal.
N***a, bum, 'fore all your dogs gettin' buried
That's a K with all these nines, he gon' see Pet Sematary
Naturally, fans were quick to commemorate Kendrick’s latest unforgettable verse by zeroing in on the Big 3 talk in tweeted form. Among the jokingly presented scenarios are Kendrick being triggered by a post-show Drake clip and Cole riding to the studio on a bicycle.
Below, enjoy a mere sample of the ensuing hilarity.
Wait. Does a tweet from 2023 have anything to do with this?
Very unlikely. However, that hasn't stopped some people from happily entertaining the idea. As seen below, Twitter user @NILES100 said in October of last year that Kendrick should diss Cole and the "Summer Games" sequel denier by telling them "there ain't no fucking Big 3." Fast forward to 2024 and we do indeed have Kendrick doing that.
Coincidence (most likely) or not, people are loving the hell out of it.
Earlier this week, Big Sean—whose "Control" was the subject of similar Kendrick-focused attention back in 2013—shared a freestyle featuring his own take on the Big 3 debate. In it, Sean raps, "I think where I lack most as an artist is consistency/I just haven't had the energy to compete with enemies/Or y'all so-called bigger three." Hear it here.