Cristina Mackey Confirms Rick Ross Split, Says She Doesn't 'Feel Played'

The whirlwind romance between Rick Ross and Cristina Mackey has quietly ended.

On Wednesday, the fitness trainer and social media influencer announced her breakup with Ross on Threads, just days after he was seen with another woman at a Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons game. However, Mackey didn't take the apparent date to heart, revealing that she and Ross split two weeks prior.

"I’ve never experienced ‘getting left.’ I’m just not docile. I don’t feel played; the sales on mackeybody.com are thriving and I’m grateful,” she began. “The situation was beautiful and I meant every word during our amazing six month run. If others are upset about my joy/pride in the moment, that’s their stress to bear."

She concluded, "We had a clean break two weeks ago and I never pretended to be the last. I embrace both negative and positive traction with love. And no, I won’t be appearing on anybody’s podcast."