Meek Mill Says Rick Ross Predicted His Beef With Drake Would End After Three Years

Ahead of the release of their new collaborative album Too Good to Be True, Meek Mill and Rick Ross appeared on the latest episode of Complex's 360 With Speedy Morman, where they shared stories about their long, storied careers.

During the duo's discussion with Speedy, Meek Mill recalled his feud with Drake, revealing that Rozay told him that he and the Toronto rapper would be fine in "three years."

"Ross told me, 'In three years, you'll be alright man," Meek said at the 14:45 mark of the below interview. Ross added, "I told them, y'all n***as will be fine, trust me. I knew what space [Meek] was in. And I knew where Drake was at."

Meanwhile, when it comes to Rozay's long-standing beef with 50 Cent, the Florida rapper doesn't believe the pair will ever reach a similar space of peace.

"I ain't got no jobs for him or nothing," Ross said.