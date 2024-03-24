Drake Quotes Nav Lyric After He Unfollowed Him on Instagram

Drake and Nav's relationship appears to have hit a snag, as the XO rapper recently unfollowed the OVO boss on Instagram.
On Sunday morning, Drizzy seemingly responded to the news by quoting a line from Nav's 2020 single "Turks."
"I ain’t picking up I’m in Turks lil baby," Drake captioned his latest IG post.
Some fans believe Nav's decision to unfollow Drake stemmed from the 6 God's recent beef with Metro Boomin. In other words, Nav is taking Metro's side and for good reason. In 2017, the Atlanta producer teamed up with the then-rising rapper for their collaborative album Perfect Timing.
Granted, Nav and Drake have never had any issues in the past.
Back in 2019, Nav credited the 6 God with putting Toronto on the map. "He really kicked down the door for us," the 34-year-old said. "He started everything." Meanwhile, in 2022 Nav shed light on their relationship after he decided against including a collaboration with Drake on Demons Protected By Angels.
“Drake’s an amazing person, we hang out all the time in Toronto," Nav said on the Full Send Podcast. "We did a song, I feel like we could’ve done a better song and the time frame was just… not good. It didn’t work out, and you know he’s such a big artist that I didn’t want to put the song on the album and have it take away from anything else on the album."