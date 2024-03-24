Drake Quotes Nav Lyric After He Unfollowed Him on Instagram

Drizzy captioned his latest IG post with a line from Nav's 2020 single "Turks" after the 6 God lost a follow from his fellow Canadian.

Mar 24, 2024
Prince Williams / WireImage
Prince Williams / WireImage

Drake and Nav's relationship appears to have hit a snag, as the XO rapper recently unfollowed the OVO boss on Instagram.

On Sunday morning, Drizzy seemingly responded to the news by quoting a line from Nav's 2020 single "Turks."

"I ain’t picking up I’m in Turks lil baby," Drake captioned his latest IG post.

Twitter: @ComplexMusic

Some fans believe Nav's decision to unfollow Drake stemmed from the 6 God's recent beef with Metro Boomin. In other words, Nav is taking Metro's side and for good reason. In 2017, the Atlanta producer teamed up with the then-rising rapper for their collaborative album Perfect Timing.

Granted, Nav and Drake have never had any issues in the past.

Back in 2019, Nav credited the 6 God with putting Toronto on the map. "He really kicked down the door for us," the 34-year-old said. "He started everything." Meanwhile, in 2022 Nav shed light on their relationship after he decided against including a collaboration with Drake on Demons Protected By Angels.

“Drake’s an amazing person, we hang out all the time in Toronto," Nav said on the Full Send Podcast. "We did a song, I feel like we could’ve done a better song and the time frame was just… not good. It didn’t work out, and you know he’s such a big artist that I didn’t want to put the song on the album and have it take away from anything else on the album."

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
DrakeNavBeefOVOXO

Latest in Music