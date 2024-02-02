Rick Ross’ Girlfriend Cristina Mackey to People Hating on Her New Teeth: ‘Drink Your Water’

Rick Ross got his girlfriend some new teeth and apparently some folks aren’t happy with the results.
According to a number of posts from hip-hop microblogs on social media, Rozay’s girlfriend, Cristina Mackey, was flown out to Colombia to get her teeth done.
“Oh I love my teeth. I absolutely love my teeth, I’m so happy. I told my baby I want my teeth done, he got it done the same day,” said Mackey in a video shared online.
However, the singer took time to respond to the negative feedback she’s received about her set of chompers on social media.
“When you’re negative and when you allow your fingers to type negative words and say negative things to people you’re opening up a door for yourself to attract negativity to you,” Mackey said. “Don’t be that kind of person. Be the kind of person that puts out beautiful energy and watch what you get back because despite what y’all may think, I’ve been receiving so much love.”
Mackey continued, “Drink your water. I think that’s where a lot of negativity comes from. You [expletive] is dehydrated. Let’s get hydrated.”
Mackey announced her relationship with Ross in December 2023 with a sweet Instagram post of the two in an embrace in front of his private jet.