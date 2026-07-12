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Dave Chappelle Crashes Usher's D.C. Show, Makes it Rain With Usher Bucks

The comedian turned up in the crowd at Northwest Stadium on July 10, grabbed a fistful of faux currency from Usher's Goyard bag, and sent the arena into chaos.

Usher and Dave Chappellle
Images via Kevin Winter/Getty Images and Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Baccarat & Dewar's Scotch Whisky

Usher stopped dead in his tracks on Friday (July 10) when he spotted a familiar face lurking in the crowd at Northwest Stadium near Washington, D.C.

The moment came during the "Nice & Slow" segment of the R&B Tour stop, when Usher paused mid-performance, scrunched his face in disbelief, and called out into the microphone, "Is that Dave Chappelle?"

The camera pulled back to confirm it was the comedian, and the arena went wild.

Chappelle stood in the crowd with a glass of brown liquor in one hand and a cigarette in the other, grinning like he had nowhere better to be.

The "Nice & Slow" walk is a signature moment in Usher's set, during which he moves through the audience distributing Usher Bucks, custom faux currency he carries in a red Goyard bag.

Chappelle apparently had other ideas about the bag's purpose. He reached inside, grabbed a handful of the bills, and made it rain on nearby people as the arena erupted with laughter.

Usher recovered without skipping a beat, pressing on through "Nice & Slow" before the DJ shifted into "It Depends," bringing co-headliner Chris Brown into focus. The R&B Tour, also billed as the Raymond & Brown Tour, launched in late June and runs through December.

Usher and Chappelle have a history together. The singer joined one of the comedian’s special shows during his Radio City Music Hall residency back in 2017.

The R&B Tour continues on the road through the end of the year. The trek has had its fair share of wild moments so far, including Chris Brown performing his raunchy rendition of “Take You Down.”

In one viral video of the songs’s performance from June 26, Brown handcuffed a woman to a pole fixture while singing and dancing on her. After freeing her, the fan was taken to a bed where Brown simulated making a baby with her.

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