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Robin Thicke Opens Up About 'Difficult Challenges': 'Bad String of Luck'
The R&B vocalist said he "almost lost hope" throughout his time of recurrent losses.
Robin Thicke Says He Could Have 'Done Better' in Marriage to Paula Patton
"Some things were just meant to be."
Diane Martel, Pioneering Music Video Director for Mariah Carey, Method Man and More, Dead at 63
Martel’s work spanned genres and generations, directing videos for some of the biggest names.
Paula Patton Says Son With Ex Robin Thicke Helped Her Stay Sober
The actress got candid about parenting, recovery, and the moment she forgave herself.
Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Marry In Mexico
Guests at the wedding included Usher, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ken Jeong.
Robin Thicke Proposes to Fiancée April Love Geary for Second Time
The musician first proposed to his fiancée in 2018, five years after his divorce from Paula Patton.
Robin Thicke and Paula Patton’s 13-Year-Old Filmed Singing Impressive Chorus Solo
Julian Fuego clearly got some chops from his dad.
Robin Thicke Stumbles Out of L.A. Club With Fiancée: 'Your B*tch A** Is So Drunk'
Paparazzi caught an inebriated Thicke and fiancée Geary in a scuffle outside of an L.A.-area club on Thursday night.
Robin Thicke Says He ‘Wasn’t Actually’ Trying to Get Paula Patton Back With Album, Tried to ‘Sell the Idea'
In a new episode of 'Drink Champs,' Robin Thicke discussed whether or not he tried to get his ex-wife back with his 'Paula' album.
Watch Ken Jeong Walk Off ‘Masked Singer’ Stage When Rudy Giuliani Is Revealed: ‘I’m Done’
In the latest episode of the sing-and-reveal talent show, the comedian walks offstage after the former mayor of New York is revealed as a contestant.
‘Masked Singer’ Judge Ken Jeong Reportedly Felt ‘Disrespected’ and ‘Livid’ to Learn Rudy Giuliani Was a Contestant
Ken Jeong walked offstage in protest of Rudy Giuliani's shocking reveal on the premiere of Fox's 'The Masked Singer,' where Jeong is a judge.
Rudy Giuliani's Reveal on ‘The Masked Singer’ Spurs Judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke to Walk Off Stage
When 'The Masked Singer' revealed that Rudy Giuliani was one of the contestants on the show, judges Robin Thicks and Ken Jeong walked off stage in protest.
Emily Ratajkowski on Why She Decided to Now Come Forward With Robin Thicke Groping Allegations
Emily Ratajkowski has recently gone into more detail about allegedly being groped by Robin Thicke on set for the "Blurred Lines" music video.
Emily Ratajkowski Reportedly Accuses Robin Thicke of Fondling Her During "Blurred Lines" Shoot
In her new book, 'My Body,' supermodel Emily Ratajkowski reportedly writes that Robin Thicke grabbed her bare breasts during the “Blurred Lines” video shoot.
Robin Thicke Says Jay-Z Helped Him Figure Out the Tracklist for His New Album
In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Robin Thicke said that Jay-Z helped him finalize the tracklist for his upcoming album 'On Earth, And In Heaven.'
Rick Rubin and Pharrell Talk "Blurred Lines" Copyright Lawsuit
Pharrell and Rick Rubin sat down for a lengthy interview, discussing everything from the Shazam app to the "Blurred Lines" copyright lawsuit.
Pharrell Says He Didn't Initially Understand the Controversy Surrounding "Blurred Lines"
Pharrell Williams sat down for an interview with 'GQ' to discuss his evolving perspective on masculinity and what it means to him.
Barack Obama Shares Newest Summer Playlist Featuring Lizzo, Drake, and Lil Nas X
The former president shared his playlist for Summer 2019.