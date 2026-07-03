Robin Thicke

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 16: Robin Thicke visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on March 16, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Robin Thicke Opens Up About 'Difficult Challenges': 'Bad String of Luck'

The R&B vocalist said he "almost lost hope" throughout his time of recurrent losses.

Jaelani Turner-Williams5 days ago
Diane Martel.
Music

Diane Martel, Pioneering Music Video Director for Mariah Carey, Method Man and More, Dead at 63

Martel’s work spanned genres and generations, directing videos for some of the biggest names.

Will Lavin300 days ago
Paula Patton Explains How Son with Ex, Robin Thicke, Helped with Sobriety
Pop Culture

Paula Patton Says Son With Ex Robin Thicke Helped Her Stay Sober

The actress got candid about parenting, recovery, and the moment she forgave herself.

Bernadette Giacomazzo343 days ago
(L-R) Robin Thicke and April Love Geary.
Music

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Marry In Mexico

Guests at the wedding included Usher, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ken Jeong.

Jaelani Turner-Williams411 days ago
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CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 22: American singer Robin Thicke and April Love Geary arrive to the amfAR Gala Cannes during the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Antibes, France on May 22, 2025.
Music

Robin Thicke Proposes to Fiancée April Love Geary for Second Time

The musician first proposed to his fiancée in 2018, five years after his divorce from Paula Patton.

Jaelani Turner-Williams416 days ago
Music

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton’s 13-Year-Old Filmed Singing Impressive Chorus Solo

Julian Fuego clearly got some chops from his dad.

tara mahadevan951 days ago
Music

Robin Thicke Stumbles Out of L.A. Club With Fiancée: 'Your B*tch A** Is So Drunk'

Paparazzi caught an inebriated Thicke and fiancée Geary in a scuffle outside of an L.A.-area club on Thursday night.

Alex Ocho1041 days ago
Music

Robin Thicke Says He ‘Wasn’t Actually’ Trying to Get Paula Patton Back With Album, Tried to ‘Sell the Idea'

In a new episode of 'Drink Champs,' Robin Thicke discussed whether or not he tried to get his ex-wife back with his 'Paula' album.

tara mahadevan1158 days ago
Ken Jeong walks off stage on 'Masked Singer'
Pop Culture

Watch Ken Jeong Walk Off ‘Masked Singer’ Stage When Rudy Giuliani Is Revealed: ‘I’m Done’

In the latest episode of the sing-and-reveal talent show, the comedian walks offstage after the former mayor of New York is revealed as a contestant.

Brenton Blanchet1547 days ago
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Ken Jeong on FOX's 'The Masked Singer'
Pop Culture

‘Masked Singer’ Judge Ken Jeong Reportedly Felt ‘Disrespected’ and ‘Livid’ to Learn Rudy Giuliani Was a Contestant

Ken Jeong walked offstage in protest of Rudy Giuliani's shocking reveal on the premiere of Fox's 'The Masked Singer,' where Jeong is a judge.

Brad Callas1623 days ago
Rudy Giuliani speaks to the press about various lawsuits related to the 2020 election.
Pop Culture

Rudy Giuliani's Reveal on ‘The Masked Singer’ Spurs Judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke to Walk Off Stage

When 'The Masked Singer' revealed that Rudy Giuliani was one of the contestants on the show, judges Robin Thicks and Ken Jeong walked off stage in protest.

tara mahadevan1625 days ago
emily-ratajkowski
Pop Culture

Emily Ratajkowski on Why She Decided to Now Come Forward With Robin Thicke Groping Allegations

Emily Ratajkowski has recently gone into more detail about allegedly being groped by Robin Thicke on set for the "Blurred Lines" music video.

Jordan Rose1745 days ago
emily-r
Pop Culture

Emily Ratajkowski Reportedly Accuses Robin Thicke of Fondling Her During "Blurred Lines" Shoot

In her new book, 'My Body,' supermodel Emily Ratajkowski reportedly writes that Robin Thicke grabbed her bare breasts during the “Blurred Lines” video shoot.

Brenton Blanchet1748 days ago
jay z
Music

Robin Thicke Says Jay-Z Helped Him Figure Out the Tracklist for His New Album

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Robin Thicke said that Jay-Z helped him finalize the tracklist for his upcoming album 'On Earth, And In Heaven.'

Jordan Rose1981 days ago
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Rick Rubin and Pharrell
Music

Rick Rubin and Pharrell Talk "Blurred Lines" Copyright Lawsuit

Pharrell and Rick Rubin sat down for a lengthy interview, discussing everything from the Shazam app to the "Blurred Lines" copyright lawsuit. 

Joe Price2446 days ago
Pharrell
Music

Pharrell Says He Didn't Initially Understand the Controversy Surrounding "Blurred Lines"

Pharrell Williams sat down for an interview with 'GQ' to discuss his evolving perspective on masculinity and what it means to him.

Joe Price2467 days ago
Barack Obama headphones
Music

Barack Obama Shares Newest Summer Playlist Featuring Lizzo, Drake, and Lil Nas X

The former president shared his playlist for Summer 2019.

Gavin Evans2518 days ago

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