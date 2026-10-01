Lil Durk's Second Federal Trial Pushed Back to Next August

Lil Durk’s next federal trial has been pushed back nearly 11 months, extending his legal battle after his acquittal in a murder-for-hire proceeding earlier this month.

According to court documents obtained by Complex, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald signed an order Wednesday, Sept. 30, moving the trial from Oct. 5, 2026 (a placeholder date given at the end of the initial trial), to Aug. 30, 2027.

Durk, whose legal name is Durk Banks, still faces racketeering charges. Those counts were separated from the charges considered during his first trial.

The delay in the second trial was requested by the defendants (Durk, Deandre Wilson, David Lindsey, and Asa Houston), with prosecutors raising no objection. Their joint filing cited the case’s complexity, vast amounts of evidence, and defense attorneys’ scheduling conflicts. Lawyers said they need time to investigate, review evidence, and prepare for trial.

The new date follows Durk’s Sept. 11 acquittal on all counts in his first trial. Prosecutors had accused him of arranging and paying for an attack targeting Quando Rondo that killed Rondo’s cousin, 24-year-old Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson. They alleged the shooting was retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von.