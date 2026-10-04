Music

Giovanna Ramos Reveals Her Biggest Dating Red Flag at ComplexCon

The Atlanta model names her own worst habit as something she also doesn't like in others.

Giovanna Ramos
. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Gio Ramos opened up to Complex about her dating red flags— both her own and the ones she watched out for in potential partners.

The model spoke to us at ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles, baring it all to Dimas Sanfiorenzo.

“I think all of them,” she said with a laugh. “Not being able to communicate, but, also, like, I don’t like communicating, so it’s whatever.”

Ramos, a model who found notoriety when she appeared on the cover of Lil Yachty's "Slide" and in the song's official video, has previously been linked to ComplexCon headliner Playboi Carti. While the pair kept things ambiguous, Summer Walker once referred to Ramos as Carti's "wife," calling her "sweet and funny."

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