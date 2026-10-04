Giovanna Ramos Reveals Her Biggest Dating Red Flag at ComplexCon

Gio Ramos opened up to Complex about her dating red flags— both her own and the ones she watched out for in potential partners.

The model spoke to us at ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles, baring it all to Dimas Sanfiorenzo.

“I think all of them,” she said with a laugh. “Not being able to communicate, but, also, like, I don’t like communicating, so it’s whatever.”