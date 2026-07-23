Model Giovanna Ramos Shares 5 Style Tips for Your Big Pants Summer

Giovanna Ramos is a model and Internet personality. Born in Brazil, raised in Brooklyn, and based in Atlanta, she’s known for her distinctive personal style, baggy fits, killer eye, charisma, and staying true to herself no matter what. She’s the girl other girls want to be.
That makes Gio, as she’s known, the perfect person to tap for tips on styling oversized fits. Here, she breaks down her top 5 styling hacks for baggy fits, including a rec on the ADISTAR XLG 2.0 being a key foundation for oversized ensembles. Read and learn.
1. “You need some shoes that's big as hell.”
adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Hi-Res Blue / Core Black / Off White - $150
True. The ADISTAR XLG 2.0 is a good option, with its cush Adiprene heel and oversized shape. Why?
“Your pants are always going to touch the ground even with the big shoes, but it's going to touch the ground less if you got the big shoes under,” Gio explains. “Because if you wear them flats, your bottom or your pants is done for.”
Facts.
2. “If you want to go all the way big, you got to go all the way big.”
adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Hi-Res Blue / Core Black / Off White - $150
Proportions are everything in dressing well. That’s especially true with baggy fits.
“You can't put on a fat-ass T-shirt with some jeans that’s like halfway baggy,” Gio says. “Imagine the XXL T-shirt on me and then I'm wearing an XXL sweatpant. So it don't look crazy because my shirt big as hell with my pants big as hell.”
That adds up.
3. “Sag.”
adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Hi-Res Blue / Core Black / Off White - $150
Now this tip is key. As baggy dressing has come back, many would-be fashion heads are wearing their big pants belted at the waist.
But not Gio.
“I like sagging,” she says. “So I learned the trick. I'll wear a size 28 men’s, but I buy a size 32 because it's enough baggy for it to look baggy, but it's not enough baggy for it to fall off all the way. So it stops right at the butt basically. So if I'm sagging, but I'm not really wearing a belt.”
Classic.
4. “You can't just copy somebody out there.”
adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Hi-Res Blue / Core Black / Off White - $150
This one seems obvious, but it takes some work to discover your own style.
How come? Because, “What works for me might not work for you,” Gio says. “And as long as the fit is not wearing me and I'm wearing the fit, then it works for me. You know what I mean?”
We do.
5. “Look for something weird.”
adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Hi-Res Blue / Core Black / Off White - $150
You don’t stand out by doing the same-old same-old.
Instead, Gio recommends finding, “Something that is out of your comfort zone, like a shirt that has three layers on it.”
When we ask what’s the weirdest thing she’s worn lately, Gio kind of blows our minds.
“I have this hoodie that's really a hoodie that has a hoodie on top with another hoodie on top,” she says, “And I have these pants that's pants with a hoodie that's tied on. So I wore both of them together and people's like, ‘What the f**k you got going on?’”
If you get it, you get it. And we trust you do, in fact, get it.