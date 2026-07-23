Model Giovanna Ramos Shares 5 Style Tips for Your Big Pants Summer

adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Hi-Res Blue / Core Black / Off White - $150



You don’t stand out by doing the same-old same-old.



Instead, Gio recommends finding, “Something that is out of your comfort zone, like a shirt that has three layers on it.”



When we ask what’s the weirdest thing she’s worn lately, Gio kind of blows our minds.

“I have this hoodie that's really a hoodie that has a hoodie on top with another hoodie on top,” she says, “And I have these pants that's pants with a hoodie that's tied on. So I wore both of them together and people's like, ‘What the f**k you got going on?’”

If you get it, you get it. And we trust you do, in fact, get it.