RM

RM is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, and leader of the K-pop group BTS, which debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. Known for his introspective lyricism and fluent English, RM plays a central role in shaping BTS’s artistic direction. His solo mixtapes, *RM* and *mono.*, blend hip-hop with reflective themes on identity and social issues, featuring a distinctive mix of raw emotion and literary references that set him apart in the K-pop scene. Fans return to RM’s work because of his unique ability to fuse personal vulnerability with global issues, creating music that resonates across cultures. His influence extends beyond music through his role in cultural diplomacy, where his speeches at the United Nations and collaborations with international artists highlight mental health and self-acceptance, solidifying his position as a bridge between K-pop and worldwide social conversations.

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RM of BTS
Music

BTS' RM Injures Himself Right Before Comeback Netflix Performance

BigHit announced that he injured his ankle.

Trey Alston118 days ago
BTS members on a red carpet, each wearing stylish suits in various colors, posing for a group photo.
Music

BTS Is Releasing First Album in Four Years and Going on Tour After Military Service Hiatus

The seven-piece K-pop group has announced their first album in almost four years.

Joe Price196 days ago
V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope of BTS attend 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented By Capital One at The Forum on December 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Music

BTS Is Gearing Up for Their Next Era — And It’s Sooner Than You Think

After three years and seven enlistments, the beloved K-Pop group is finally ready for their next chapter.

Alex Gonzalez274 days ago
megan thee stallion and rm
Music

Megan Thee Stallion and RM's Collab "Neva Play" Is the New 'Smackdown' Theme Song

Megan suggests she might make her debut on the show, too.

Trey Alston670 days ago
megan thee stallion cover art
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Recruits BTS’ RM for New Track "Neva Play" Ahead of VMAs Hosting Gig

Megan and BTS previously collaborated on a "Butter" remix back in 2021.

Trace William Cowen679 days ago
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Music

10 Of Birmingham’s Finest Unite As The Maffia For “Brumtown (All Stars Anthem Pt 1)”

Proceeds from the new track will go to The HardKnock Foundation, a local charity who put their resources into feeding Birmingham’s homeless.

James Keith1729 days ago

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