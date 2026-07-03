J-Hope

J-Hope’s 2018 mixtape *Hope World* marked a pivotal moment in K-Pop, showcasing his vibrant solo artistry beyond BTS’s group success. Known for his energetic dance style and bright, eclectic beats, J-Hope blends personal storytelling with themes of hope and self-discovery. His mixtape helped expand K-Pop's global reach by highlighting a more introspective and upbeat solo voice within the genre. Fans engage with J-Hope’s music through his high-energy performances that combine intense choreography with uplifting messages. His ability to deliver catchy hooks alongside intricate dance routines fosters a positive community that connects deeply with both his solo work and BTS’s broader discography, solidifying his role as a key figure in shaping K-Pop’s worldwide appeal.

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BTS rapper J-Hope in a stylish suit with a light pink tie, smiling in front of a modern, abstract background.
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Alex Ocho114 days ago
An album cover titled "Hope on the Street Vol. 1" by J-Hope, featuring an orange vinyl record.
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J-Hope 'Hope on the Street Vol. 1' Vinyl: How to Buy

The BTS member's first EP and soundtrack is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff115 days ago
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – DECEMBER 3: J-Hope of BTS attends the opening event of “Louis Vuitton Visionary Journeys Seoul” at Shinsegae Department Store Main Branch in Jung-gu, Seoul, on December 3, 2025. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 10: J Cole and Belly Gang Kushington attend the Trunk Sale Atlanta After Party on February 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
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BTS' J-Hope Congratulates 'GOAT' J. Cole On 'The Fall-Off': 'Album Went Crazy for Real'

The K-pop star told Cole that his new album "went crazy" during a recent livestream.

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J Cole and J Hope music video
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J. Cole Joins J-Hope for BTS Member's New Song and Video "On the Street"

After citing J. Cole as a major inspiration, the BTS artist got his wish and recruited the Dreamville MC for the new single and video “On the Street.”

Joshua Espinoza1232 days ago

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