Flight Club is celebrating Kobe Bryant Day (August 24) with a limited draw of rare Nike Kobe sneakers at their respective retail prices. The upcoming draw will go live on Wednesday, Aug. 12, happening on Flight Club’s drawing page and in-store at Flight Club in Los Angeles, New York, and Miami. Each store is also getting an exclusive Kobe draw—Los Angeles is releasing the “Fade to Black” Kobe 8, Miami is releasing the “Think Pink” Kobe 6 Protro, and New York is releasing the “NY vs NY” Kobe 5 Protro.

In addition, all three stores are raffling off the “Dodgers” Kobe 5 and Kobe 6 Protro, the “Year of the Horse” Kobe 8 Protro, the Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 Protro, and the “81 Points” Kobe 1 Protro. The styles are listed at their retail prices, with the latter pair priced at $8.24.

Flight Club’s Kobe Bryant Day drawing will run from Aug. 12 to Aug. 20, and winners will be notified on Aug. 21.