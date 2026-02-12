Fuerza Regida Announce First-Ever U.S. Stadium Tour

Following their huge year in 2025, which saw the band chart at No.2 on the Billboard 200 with their ninth studio album 111xpantia, Fuerza Regida have announced their first-ever U.S. stadium tour. The Mexican five-piece will be hitting the road later this year for the This Is Our Dream tour, which spans nine arenas across the country. Starting in June in California, the group will conclude the tour in New York at Citi Field in August. The tour will serve as something of a victory lap for the band, which got its first Grammy nomination for Best Regional Mexican Album.

As one of the most popular Latin acts in the world, Fuerza Regida was named one of the top ten most-listened-to artists worldwide in 2025. Alongside their recent recognition at the Grammys, where they wore matching all-red suits, the band also boasts four Billboard Music Awards, seven Billboard Latin Music Awards, and one Latin American Music Award.

In addition to all their accolades for music, Fuerza Regida also received a Humanitarian Award at the Variety Hitmakers 2025 event in December. “We've gotten a lot of awards, we've got a lot of nominations. We actually have the highest Mexican album charting globally. But this award is the most important award because we are for the people. This is our dream,” said frontman Jesús Ortiz Paz (JOP). “I wanna say some words that my dad told me once when I was a little kid. He told me ... 'Where one eats, everybody eats.”

Check out all the dates for the This Is Our Dream tour below.

This Is Our Dream Dates

June 18 San Diego, CA Petco Park

June 20 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park

June 25 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park

July 10 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

July 12 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field

July 18 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium

July 26 Houston, TX Daikin Park

July 31 Dallas, TX Globe Life Field

Aug. 7 New York, NY Citi Field