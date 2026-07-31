Bobby Shmurda

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Bobby Shmurda.
Music

Bobby Shmurda Reveals Father Has Been Released From Prison After More Than 30 Years

The Brooklyn rapper shared a series of emotional videos featuring his father after he was released from prison.

Mark Elibert44 days ago
Bobby Shmurda on the left is smiling, wearing sunglasses and jewelry. Jay-Z on the right is wearing glasses and a hat.
Music

Bobby Shmurda Questions Jay-Z’s Street Credibility in New Rant: ‘Who Here Seen Him In a Shootout?’

The Brooklyn rapper shared a series of Instagram posts targeting Jay-Z, accusing industry power players of gatekeeping and challenging the Roc Nation founder's reputation.

Mark Elibert60 days ago
Bobby Shmurda smiling in a green cap and black jacket; on the right, Jay-Z with glasses and a beanie.
Music

Bobby Shmurda Rips Jay-Z Over Roots Picnic Freestyle: ‘Sit Down Old Head'

Bobby Shmurda took aim at Jay-Z's Roots Picnic freestyle, mocking the rap icon on Instagram and comparing his performance to Shakespeare.

Mark Elibert63 days ago
Jay-Z in a black hoodie and sunglasses at an outdoor event; Bobby Shmurda in a black jacket and cap, smiling at an indoor event.
Music

Bobby Shmurda Says He'll 'Slap the Sh*t Out of Jay-Z'

Shmurda called Roc Nation "Opp nation" in a clip from a livestream.

tara mahadevan104 days ago
Bobby Shmurda smiling in a quilted jacket and sunglasses; Diddy in a white t-shirt walking outside.
Music

Bobby Shmurda Shows Support for Diddy: ‘When You a N***a That F*ck Wild B*tches, People Try You’

The rapper seemingly dismissed the allegations made against the Bad Boy Entertainment founder.

Alex Ocho118 days ago
Advertisement
A shirtless Bobby Shmurda seen wearing sunglasses and a chain is in a car with a woman leaning in close for a kiss.
Music

Bobby Shmurda Vibing to DaBaby While Shirtless With Two Women Goes Viral

The 31-year-old rapper performed at Dubai's BLU nightclub over the weekend.

Alex Ocho175 days ago
Bobby Shmurda in a black jacket and cap smiles on the red carpet at a "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" event.
Music

Bobby Shmurda Show in Minnesota Erupts Into Brawl

The rapper was rushed out of a Minneapolis club after a confrontation with a fan escalated into a physical altercation.

Mark Elibert231 days ago
Left: Bobby Shmurda on the left wears sunglasses and jewelry. Right: Zohran Mamdani wears a suit and tie.
Music

Bobby Shmurda Smiles After Betting $150,000 on Zohran Beating Cuomo in the NYC Mayoral Race

Mamdani won Tuesday's election with more than 1 million votes.

Alex Ocho270 days ago
A man wearing a cap and jacket smiles at a "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" event backdrop.
Music

Bobby Shmurda Recalls Fighting Cops in Order to Stay in Solitary While on Rikers Island

Bobby says his chaotic stint in the notorious jail was filled with drugs, fights, and time in solitary confinement.

Mark Elibert320 days ago
Bobby Shmurda.
Music

Bobby Shmurda Drunkedly Takes Swipe at Roc Nation with 'Opp Nation’ Comment

Shmurda joked afterward that he was drunk.

Trey Alston408 days ago
Advertisement
Bobby Shmurda performing with a microphone and wearing rings, next to a "Still Alive Tour" poster featuring him hanging from a cliff.
Music

Bobby Shmurda Speaks Out After Tour Canceled, Booking Agent Claims Only 10 Tickets Sold Per City

The booking agent said a lack of demand led to the cancellation of Shmurda's 19 scheduled tour dates—not a lack of marketing and advertising.

Alex Ocho453 days ago
Bobby Shmurda performs on stage, holding a microphone, wearing a white t-shirt, red pants, gold chains, and rings
Music

Bobby Shmurda Calls Out Streaming Platforms, Asks Fans to ‘Stop Asking Me to Drop New Music'

"American DSPs don’t allow real Bodman on playlists because I don’t paint my fingers, so it’s pointless until something is done with the people who own, run and manage these platforms," Shmurda tweeted.

Brad Callas791 days ago
Two men in stylish attire performing a duet with a nighttime city skyline in the background
Music

Watch Eli and Bobby Shmurda's Video for New Track "On Something"

The track aims to introduce music fans to "venture rap," a new genre that emphasizes business development and financial success.

Joshua Espinoza814 days ago
Music

Bobby Shmurda Involved in Fight Inside London Nightclub After Performance

The 29-year-old hosted a party at a London nightclub before things took a violent turn.

Alex Ocho896 days ago
Music

Bobby Shmurda Says His Celibacy Journey Ended Early After He ‘Caught a Relapse’

Bobby Shmurda opened up about the difficulties he faced during his celibacy journey: "So some sh*t happened and... I repented for seven days, then I caught a relapse again."

Mark Elibert1072 days ago
Music

Bobby Shmurda Calls Hip-Hop ‘Very Dangerous’ to Kids, Doesn’t ‘Wanna Be Associated With You F*cking Rappers’

The 28-year-old insists he only listens to rap in the club and is tired of being "part of the rap game."

Mark Elibert1153 days ago
Rapper Bobby Shmurda visits SiriusXM Studios on October 05, 2022
Music

Bobby Shmurda Raps About Snitches Taking Plea Deals in “Rat N***as” Preview

Bobby Shmurda has made his feelings on snitches abundantly clear in a preview he shared to his Instagram entitled “Rat N***as.” See it here.

Joe Price1305 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App