50 Cent Jokes Feds are Coming for Diddy After Keffe D Sentence

"Damn boy 40 years they was not playing Keefe D," wrote Fif with a laughing emoji. "Now you know they coming back around for Diddy."

Earlier this week, the G-Unit boss took to Instagram to share the news of Keffe D's 40 years to life sentence and used his caption to bring up Diddy.

50 Cent is showing no signs of letting up on Diddy , using Keffe D's recent sentencing for 2Pac's murder as a reason to have another dig at him.

The rapper’s post was meant to be funny, but it also harks back to Keffe D's claims in interviews, his memoir, and recorded statements that Diddy offered him $1 million to kill the legendary rapper and Suge Knight in 1996.

According to Keffe D, Diddy allegedly wanted the act done as retaliation for the diss track "Hit ‘Em Up." Diddy has maintained that he had no involvement with 2Pac's murder over the years.

Meanwhile, Diddy himself is going through too much to worry about Fif’s post. He was recently moved from Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix in New Jersey to Federal Correctional Institution Allenwood in Pennsylvania after suffering an unspecified head injury.

Fif wasted no time commenting on Diddy’s move, writing on Instagram: "Diddy on the move, he gonna turn up in this next joint on gang!"

As for what caused Diddy’s head injury, the Bureau of Prisons has refuted reports that claimed he’d gotten into a fight with Jamaican drug lord Christopher "Dudus" Coke. No other reason has yet been given.