Music

50 Cent Isn't Concerned About Diddy Getting Out of Prison, Jokes 'I Have Shooters'

The G-Unit founder expressed that he feels "comfortable" trolling his longtime rival.

50 CentPost, shop, and readVisit community
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: (L-R) Andrew Schulz and Curtis Jackson aka 50 Cent speak during the "Street Fighter" Planet Hollywood Event with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson at Planet Hollywood New York on October 14, 2026, in New York, New York. LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Groovey Lew and Diddy are seen celebrating Diddy's Birthday at The BoTree on November 09, 2023 in London, England.
Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures/Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Key Takeaways

  • 50 Cent told Andrew Schulz on the latest episode of Flagrant that he has "shooters" when asked about concerns regarding Sean "Diddy" Combs' March 2028 release date.
  • Sean "Diddy" Combs is serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, with release slated for March 2028.
  • Combs was hospitalized on Oct. 10 for a head injury reportedly sustained in a fight before returning to the facility the same day.

50 Cent doesn’t have any concerns about his safety once his longtime rival, Sean “Diddy” Combs, gets out of prison.

The Bad Boy Entertainment co-founder is currently serving a 50-month sentence at New Jersey’s FCI Fort Dix for violating two counts of the Mann Act.

Throughout the time that the music executive has been under scrutiny for allegations of domestic violence, sex trafficking and other accusations that have surfaced over the past three years, Fifty has relentlessly trolled him online. The Grammy winner also executive-produced the Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which won an Emmy.

Shop 50 Cent on Complex

Still, Fif isn’t worried about retaliation, which he explained on the Oct. 14 episode of podcast Flagrant.

“I have shooters,” he said with a smile. “You thought it was just you? You thought you was the only one? Okay, okay. Why do you think I’ve been comfortable doing this bullshit for this long? Come on, bro.”

Despite multiple adjustments to his sentence, Diddy’s release is currently slated for March 2028. Over the weekend, the rapper-producer was transported to the hospital with a head injury he reportedly sustained in a prison fight. Although Diddy was alleged by TMZ to have fought convicted Jamaican drug kingpin Christopher "Dudus" Coke, such reports have been disputed by a member of the musician’s family.

Related Stories

(L-R) 50 Cent and Diddy.
Music

50 Cent Shuts Down Any Chance of Peace With Diddy: 'No, Not With Him'

Fif has made it very clear that he's uninterested in reconciling with the incarcerated music mogul.

Will Lavin6 days ago
50 Cent in a suit with sunglasses; Diddy in a black floral coat with sunglasses at a formal event.
Music

50 Cent Says Diddy 'Wasn't in the Closet, He Was in the Hallway'

Fif couldn't help but tuck in a few of his signature Diddy digs while discussing the success of 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning.'

Trace William Cowen76 days ago
50 Cent performing on stage, wearing a Givenchy shirt and cap, holding a microphone, smiling.
Music

50 Cent Jokes to Crowd About Diddy Being in Prison: 'You Could Have Been in Fort Dix With Puffy'

Fif, notably, was an executive producer on the Emmy-nominated Netflix docuseries 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning.'

Trace William Cowen78 days ago

Trending

1
MusicThe 20 Best Rappers in Their 20s Right Now, Ranked (2026)
2
MusicLoe Shimmy Calls Himself a “Delusional” Artist. So Far, It’s Working.
3
MusicKATSEYE x Disney Mickey & Minnie Collection Available Now on Complex: What To Know
4
MusicBad Gyal Says Taylor Swift Is an Artist She'd 'Never' Work With, Compares Her Music to 'Dry Chicken'
5
MusicKid Rock Moves Eminem Collab From “7 Sins” to “Heal My Faith,” Replaced by Lil Wayne
6
Pop CultureThe 20 Best Horror Movies From The Past 20 Years, Ranked

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App