50 Cent Isn't Concerned About Diddy Getting Out of Prison, Jokes 'I Have Shooters'

Combs was hospitalized on Oct. 10 for a head injury reportedly sustained in a fight before returning to the facility the same day.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, with release slated for March 2028.

50 Cent told Andrew Schulz on the latest episode of Flagrant that he has "shooters" when asked about concerns regarding Sean "Diddy" Combs' March 2028 release date.

Still, Fif isn’t worried about retaliation, which he explained on the Oct. 14 episode of podcast Flagrant. “I have shooters,” he said with a smile. “You thought it was just you? You thought you was the only one? Okay, okay. Why do you think I’ve been comfortable doing this bullshit for this long? Come on, bro.”

Despite multiple adjustments to his sentence, Diddy’s release is currently slated for March 2028. Over the weekend, the rapper-producer was transported to the hospital with a head injury he reportedly sustained in a prison fight. Although Diddy was alleged by TMZ to have fought convicted Jamaican drug kingpin Christopher "Dudus" Coke, such reports have been disputed by a member of the musician’s family.