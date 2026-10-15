50 Cent Isn't Concerned About Diddy Getting Out of Prison, Jokes 'I Have Shooters'

Key Takeaways
- 50 Cent told Andrew Schulz on the latest episode of Flagrant that he has "shooters" when asked about concerns regarding Sean "Diddy" Combs' March 2028 release date.
- Sean "Diddy" Combs is serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, with release slated for March 2028.
- Combs was hospitalized on Oct. 10 for a head injury reportedly sustained in a fight before returning to the facility the same day.
50 Cent doesn’t have any concerns about his safety once his longtime rival, Sean “Diddy” Combs, gets out of prison.
The Bad Boy Entertainment co-founder is currently serving a 50-month sentence at New Jersey’s FCI Fort Dix for violating two counts of the Mann Act.
Throughout the time that the music executive has been under scrutiny for allegations of domestic violence, sex trafficking and other accusations that have surfaced over the past three years, Fifty has relentlessly trolled him online. The Grammy winner also executive-produced the Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which won an Emmy.
Still, Fif isn’t worried about retaliation, which he explained on the Oct. 14 episode of podcast Flagrant.
“I have shooters,” he said with a smile. “You thought it was just you? You thought you was the only one? Okay, okay. Why do you think I’ve been comfortable doing this bullshit for this long? Come on, bro.”
Despite multiple adjustments to his sentence, Diddy’s release is currently slated for March 2028. Over the weekend, the rapper-producer was transported to the hospital with a head injury he reportedly sustained in a prison fight. Although Diddy was alleged by TMZ to have fought convicted Jamaican drug kingpin Christopher "Dudus" Coke, such reports have been disputed by a member of the musician’s family.