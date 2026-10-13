Music

2Pac Murder: Duane "Keffe D" Davis Sentenced to 40 Years to Life in Rapper's Killing

Following his conviction in August, Davis has been sentenced in connection with the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis in a suit sits at a table in a courtroom, looking serious. Books and a coffee pot are on the table.
Image via Getty/STEVE MARCUS/POOL/AFP

Duane “Keffe D” Davis has been sentenced in the murder of 2Pac.

In a Las Vegas courtroom on Tuesday (Oct. 13), Davis was handed down a sentence comprised of: 20 years to life for the first-degree murder portion, and a mandatory consecutive 20 years to life for the deadly weapon enhancement. This makes the aggregate sentence 40 years to life.

In August, after roughly three hours of deliberations, Davis, accused of orchestrating the 1996 drive-by shooting that resulted in 2Pac’s death, was found guilty of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further, or assist a criminal gang. Prosecutors had argued that while Davis himself did not fire into the vehicle in Paradise, Nevada in September 1996, he gave the murder weapon to an associate and directed him to shoot.

As for instances of Davis claiming responsibility in subsequent years, including in interviews and in a memoir, his lawyers had attempted, albeit unsuccessfully, to argue that these actions were carried out solely for the purpose of mere “entertainment.”

After Davis’s conviction, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson was asked about the possibility of additional individuals facing charges in 2Pac’s murder, including Diddy. The Bad Boy Records founder, as pointed out in our previous coverage, has never been formally accused of any crime in connection with 2Pac’s murder, though Davis himself has mentioned his name in the past. Diddy has denied involvement.

“At this point, we don’t believe we have sufficient evidence to charge anyone else with the death of Tupac Shakur,” Wolfson said at a press conference in early September. “But like any other case, if we come into more information, more evidence, we can always consider filing additional charges. But today, we don’t believe that’s the appropriate move to make.”

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