Music

50 Cent on Diddy Moving to a Different Prison: 'He Gonna Turn Up in This Next Joint'

The move comes not long after Diddy reportedly suffered an unspecified head injury at FCI, Fort Dix.

50 Cent in a patterned jacket and cap on the left, Diddy in a leather jacket and sunglasses on the right.
Johnny Nunez via Getty Images

50 Cent is, once again, taking great joy in the reports about what’s going down in prison when it comes to Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The rapper and producer behind the Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning was quick to share his reaction to word that Diddy is being moved to a different prison on Friday (Oct. 16).

As TMZ first reported, and confirmed by Complex, Diddy was moved from Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix in New Jersey to Federal Correctional Institution, Allenwood in Pennsylvania. The move comes not long after he was reportedly transported out of prison to receive treatment for an unspecified head injury.

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"We can confirm that Sean Combs transferred to FCI Allenwood Low on Friday, October 16, 2026," a Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) spokesperson told Complex on Friday. "For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for any individual in our custody, including reasons for transfer."

Fif, of course, moved just as quickly in delivering his own statement.

“Diddy on the move, he gonna turn up in this next joint on gang!” he wrote in the caption for the post, which included a screenshot of the TMZ headline and a video of a toy resembling Diddy blowing bubbles out of its butt.

Following Diddy’s alleged head injury last week, the Bureau of Prisons refuted reports claiming that the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder had gotten into a fight with Jamaican drug lord Christopher “Dudus” Coke. In a statement shared this week, a BOP spokesperson claimed that such an altercation between the two inmates “is false and did not happen.”

50 Cent has been relentless when it comes to mocking Diddy, especially after he was arrested in 2024. More recently, Fif indicated that he wasn’t worried about facing retaliation from Diddy once he’s released from prison.

“I have shooters,” he said with a smile on the Oct. 14 episode of podcast Flagrant. “You thought it was just you? You thought you was the only one? Okay, okay. Why do you think I’ve been comfortable doing this bullshit for this long? Come on, bro.”

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