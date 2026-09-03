Bill Simmons Under Fire After Admitting to Proxy Sports Betting on Podcast

The Ringer founder Bill Simmons finds himself in some hot water after admitting on a recent episode of his podcast that he had his daughter’s boyfriend place sports bets on his behalf in the state of Massachusetts.

“The Commission is aware of the comments made on the Bill Simmons Podcast and staff are currently reviewing the matter,” a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Gaming Commission said in a statement, per NBC News.

On Sunday’s episode, Simmons detailed “a real bonding moment” with his daughter’s boyfriend, when he entrusted the young man with logging into his FanDuel account to place bets.

“I get the code to make sure it’s me to my phone, I give him the code, he logs in,” he recalled. “And I have all this money that I had from last year because I actually hit a bunch of futures last year. And he’s putting in bets for me.”

Simmons lives in California where sports betting is illegal. While it is legal to do so in Massachusetts, proxy betting is prohibited.