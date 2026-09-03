Sports

Bill Simmons Under Fire After Admitting to Proxy Sports Betting on Podcast

The Ringer founder admitted on a recent episode of 'The Bill Simmons Podcast' to having his daughter's boyfriend place bets on his behalf from his account.

Bill Simmons speaks onstage at Reel To Reel: It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley.
Rebecca Sapp/Getty for The Recording Academy

The Ringer founder Bill Simmons finds himself in some hot water after admitting on a recent episode of his podcast that he had his daughter’s boyfriend place sports bets on his behalf in the state of Massachusetts.

“The Commission is aware of the comments made on the Bill Simmons Podcast and staff are currently reviewing the matter,” a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Gaming Commission said in a statement, per NBC News.

On Sunday’s episode, Simmons detailed “a real bonding moment” with his daughter’s boyfriend, when he entrusted the young man with logging into his FanDuel account to place bets.

“I get the code to make sure it’s me to my phone, I give him the code, he logs in,” he recalled. “And I have all this money that I had from last year because I actually hit a bunch of futures last year. And he’s putting in bets for me.”

Simmons lives in California where sports betting is illegal. While it is legal to do so in Massachusetts, proxy betting is prohibited.

The Athletic defines proxy betting as “having another person place a sports wager on your behalf, or letting someone log into your online account and place bets,” which is exactly what Simmons admitted to doing.

FanDuel warns that the act of proxy betting could result in being permanently suspended from the platform and having their winnings confiscated.

Simmons addressed the matter on Tuesday’s episode.

“I talked about how I got my daughter’s boyfriend to place some bets for me in Massachusetts, because I was in L.A.,” Simmons said. “Did not know about the proxy rules. … I learned my lesson. Apparently, proxy betting, not allowed. I actually thought it was, but that’s fine.”

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