Ne-Yo’s New Song "2 Million Secrets" Is His First as Fully Independent Artist

With Friday’s release of "2 Million Secrets," Ne-Yo’s career is entering uncharted waters.

The Hitmaka-produced song, distributed by Create Music Group, marks the three-time Grammy winner’s first release as a fully independent artist. In a statement, Ne-Yo called this moment in his career "a blessing," underlining his excitement to kick off a brand new chapter.

"It’s a blessing to be in this position to control my own destiny as an independent artist," Ne-Yo, whose recent NPR Tiny Desk set is currently brushing up against 5 million views, said. "My artistry means everything to me and I’m excited to embrace this new beginning with '2 Million Secrets.' It’s a personal song that took growth to write, but I’m proud to share it with the world."