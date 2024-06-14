Ne-Yo’s New Song "2 Million Secrets" Is His First as Fully Independent Artist

With Friday’s release of "2 Million Secrets," Ne-Yo’s career is entering uncharted waters.
The Hitmaka-produced song, distributed by Create Music Group, marks the three-time Grammy winner’s first release as a fully independent artist. In a statement, Ne-Yo called this moment in his career "a blessing," underlining his excitement to kick off a brand new chapter.
"It’s a blessing to be in this position to control my own destiny as an independent artist," Ne-Yo, whose recent NPR Tiny Desk set is currently brushing up against 5 million views, said. "My artistry means everything to me and I’m excited to embrace this new beginning with '2 Million Secrets.' It’s a personal song that took growth to write, but I’m proud to share it with the world."
Listen to "2 Million Secrets" via the streamer of your choice here. For the video, directed and conceptualized by Ne-Yo himself, see above. Joining the singer in the clip’s cast are Deborah Ayorinde, Alyssa Haymor, Erik Norwood , and more.
This August, Ne-Yo will be celebrating key moments from across his catalog with the Human Love Rebellion Residency at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. The show is slated to run three nights at the venue, where Lionel Richie and David Blaine also have dates on the books in the coming months.
Self Explanatory, Ne-Yo’s most recent studio album, was released through Motown and his own Compound imprint back in 2022. Earlier into his career, Ne-Yo was a Def Jam artist, including during the back-to-back No. 1 debuts of In My Own Words in 2006 and Because of You in 2007.