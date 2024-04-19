Ne-Yo Discusses His Polyamorous Relationship Post-Divorce: ‘What Works For Me Might Not Work For You’

Ne-Yo has recently been spotted out in public with his two girlfriends and now he's shared his belief that polygamous marriages should be legalized in the United States even if he won't be partaking.

In a brief chat with TMZ, as seen above, Ne-Yo was asked for his thoughts on polygamy, or the practice of marrying more than one person, while walking around Los Angeles with his two girlfriends. "As an advocate of dating multiple women at once, being married before, what are your thoughts on legalizing polygamy?" the paparazzo asked Ne-Yo. "Legalizing polygamy? I didn't know it was illegal," he responded, to which he was told only in the institute of marriage is it not legal.

"I feel like in the realm of love and romance, you should let people do whatever the hell they want to do," he said. "Can't see how it's hurting anybody." Asked if polygamous marriages should be legalized, he responded, "Sure, why not?" While he believes it should be legal, he won't be fighting for it in Washington D.C. anytime soon.

"To be honest, I don't need the government to tell me what it is I can and can't do in my personal life," he continued. He was asked if he would be interested in getting married to multiple women at once and replied, "I don't know, depends on the situation." He added, "I'm not going to let it ruin my day. At the end of the day, the people I love know I love them and they love me." He said that his current arrangement is the first time he's ever been in a relationship with more than one woman at a time, so it hasn't been reflected in his music before but that could change eventually.

"I don't force it when it comes to music, it happens naturally," he said. Ne-Yo was also asked if he would recommend polyamorous dating and replied, "Uh, no. I don't recommend anything to anybody. What works for me might not work for you and vice versa, so find out what works for you."

Ne-Yo was married to Crystal Renay Williams from 2016 to 2023, so he's only dipped his toes into the realm of polyamory since finalizing the divorce last year. However, when Renay Williams filed for divorce in 2022, she accused the singer-songwriter of sleeping with other women throughout their marriage. Shortly after the news of the divorce, his former fiancée, Monyetta Shaw-Carter, revealed that their engagement came to an end because he kept asking for threesomes.