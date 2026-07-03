Ne-Yo

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Ne-Yo and Fabolous attend the KidSuper fashion show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 14, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Ne-Yo Discusses Joint Album With Fabolous: 'The Universe Must Not Want It to Happen'

The R&B singer-songwriter said that he and Fab have discussed a potential joint LP "for a long time."

Jaelani Turner-Williams26 days ago
Ne-Yo
Music

Ne-Yo Says Having Multiple Girlfriends Is 'Not As Difficult As You Would Think'

The singer celebrated his three-year anniversary with his three girlfriends over the weekend.

tara mahadevan65 days ago
Album cover of Ne-Yo's "In My Own Words" featuring Ne-Yo in a hat, with a maroon vinyl record.
Music

Ne-Yo 'In My Own Words' 20th Anniversary Vinyl: How to Buy

Ne-Yo's double-platinum debut is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff86 days ago
Ne-Yo wearing a New York Yankees cap, sunglasses, and a brown jacket with a colorful design, posing outdoors at night.
Music

Ne-Yo Addresses Critics of His Polyamorous Relationship: 'I'm Just Living My Life'

The singer recently described his relationship as “one relationship with three people.”

tara mahadevan175 days ago
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Arielle "Twin Flame" Hill, Brionna Williams, Ne-Yo, Christina "Pretty Baby" and Moneii "Phoenix Feather" attend Nelly's West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party on October 31, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Ne-Yo Says He's in 'One Relationship' With Three Girlfriends

The R&B singer-songwriter says his three partners "chose to stick around" in a polyamorous relationship.

Jaelani Turner-Williams183 days ago
Ne-Yo Makes His Broadway Debut in 'Hell's Kitchen'
Music

Ne-Yo Makes His Broadway Debut in 'Hell's Kitchen'

The 'Miss Independent' singer will appear in the popular Broadway show as Davis.

Bernadette Giacomazzo237 days ago
Ne-Yo wearing a black cowboy hat and coat, smiling at a red carpet event.
Music

Ne-Yo Gives Taste of Upcoming Country-Inspired Album With New Track "Simple Things"

The three-time Grammy winner recently shouted out Garth Brooks and Reba McEntire when detailing his longtime appreciation for country music.

Trace William Cowen237 days ago
US singer-songwriter Kehlani arrives for the 51st American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26, 2025.
Music

Kehlani Announces 'Folded' Remix Pack With Brandy, Jojo, Tank, and More

Some of the artists have already shared snippets of their remixes to social media, fueling further fan anticipation.

Alex Gonzalez267 days ago
(L-R) Brionna Williams, Cristina, Ne-Yo, Moneii and Arielle Hill.
Music

Ne-Yo Explains How His ‘Very Ugly Divorce’ Inspired His Polyamorous Lifestyle

Ne-Yo said he also argues with his girlfriends, similar to "monogamous relationships."

Jaelani Turner-Williams287 days ago
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A man in a white shirt is playfully interacting with another man in a cowboy hat and dark jacket on stage with colorful lighting.
Music

Ne-Yo Reacts to Viral Video of Him Pushing Fan Who Rushed the Stage: ‘This Is What You DON’T Do’

In the now-viral video, Ne-Yo swats away the person without missing a beat.

Jade Gomez290 days ago
(L-R) Ne-Yo and Keyshia Cole.
Music

Ne-Yo Recalls Awkward First Studio Session With Keyshia Cole: 'Why Are You Mad at Me?'

Apparently Cole was "upset" upon entering the session, and once Ne-Yo shared what he'd written, she left and never came back.

Jaelani Turner-Williams397 days ago
Ne-Yo at a SiriusXM event, wearing a white beanie, black vest, and white shirt, smiling and making a peace sign.
Music

Ne-Yo Reiterates That His Four Girlfriends Can't Date Other Men: 'What I Say Goes'

He said he didn't ask for his four girlfriends' exclusivity, they offered it.

Joe Price461 days ago
Jess Hilarious, Shaq, Ne-Yo
Pop Culture

Shaq Jokes About Losing His 4 White ‘Wives’ After Jess Hilarious Suggested He’s Polyamorous

He fake cried about losing the women that Jess Hilarious claimed were at his house.

Trey Alston488 days ago
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Shaquille O'Neal attends the DraftKings and Sports Illustrated All-Star Party In Honor of NBA All-Star Weekend 2025 at Temple Nightclub on February 14, 2025 in San Francisco, California/ Shaquille O'Neal attends the DraftKings and Sports Illustrated All-Star Party In Honor of NBA All-Star Weekend 2025 at Temple Nightclub on February 14, 2025 in San Francisco, California.
Sports

Jess Hilarious Claims Shaq Is 'Living Like Ne-Yo' With 'Four Wives... White Women' in His Home

Jess said the retired NBA star has a large bed the size of an "aquarium."

Jaelani Turner-Williams491 days ago
Ne-Yo
Music

Ne-Yo Shares Video Introducing His Four Girlfriends, Calls Them His 'Pyramid'

The singer pursued a polyamorous lifestyle following his divorce in 2022.

tara mahadevan492 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 07: Ne-Yo performs at Chase Center on March 07, 2025 in San Francisco, California.
Music

Ne-Yo Says There's 'Beauty' in His Girlfriends Knowing Each Other

The singer said he was "lying for nothing" in his past monogamous relationships.

Jaelani Turner-Williams495 days ago

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