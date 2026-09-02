Style

Cardi B on Kulture Starring in Video for Haircare Brand: 'This Is a Company That One Day She'll Own'

"This is not a beauty ad," Cardi said when correcting an attempt at criticism of the video.

Cardi B sitting on stage at the Essence Festival, wearing a green dress, holding a microphone, and smiling.
Image via Getty/Erika Goldring/ESSENCE

Cardi B says her oldest child, Kulture, will one day be leading her Grow-Good Beauty company.

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This prediction comes in response to an attempt at criticism from an X user over a recently released video promoting the brand. In it, eight-year-old Kulture, whom Cardi shares with former romantic partner Offset, is seen pulling ingredients from a fridge due to her knowing “exactly what’s needed for healthy hair,” as the Grammy winner herself explained when posting the clip to X on Tuesday (Sept. 1).

Predictably, someone on the same platform was quick to turn this into a moment of questioning Cardi’s rationale, prompting her to halt such talk with admirable brevity.

“This is not a beauty ad,” Cardi said in response to a remark arguing that she was engaging in “average celeb parent behavior” by featuring her daughter in the video. “This is a company that one day she’ll own.”

Back in March, Cardi utilized a decidedly fierier approach when addressing “hating-ass, mad-ass bitches” who were targeting her then-upcoming haircare line debut.

“One thing I do know, bitch, is fucking hair,” she said at the time, as seen here. “That's why I'm doing a hair line, bitch. … You could put my name in anything, but I'm putting my name on shit that I know and I like.”

As for music-focused updates, Cardi is currently fresh off rolling out the official video for her latest single, “AH HA,” set in Brooklyn and featuring a fitting cameo from Kash Doll. Watch it here.

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