Cardi B on Kulture Starring in Video for Haircare Brand: 'This Is a Company That One Day She'll Own'

Cardi B says her oldest child, Kulture, will one day be leading her Grow-Good Beauty company.

This prediction comes in response to an attempt at criticism from an X user over a recently released video promoting the brand. In it, eight-year-old Kulture, whom Cardi shares with former romantic partner Offset, is seen pulling ingredients from a fridge due to her knowing “exactly what’s needed for healthy hair,” as the Grammy winner herself explained when posting the clip to X on Tuesday (Sept. 1).

Predictably, someone on the same platform was quick to turn this into a moment of questioning Cardi’s rationale, prompting her to halt such talk with admirable brevity. “This is not a beauty ad,” Cardi said in response to a remark arguing that she was engaging in “average celeb parent behavior” by featuring her daughter in the video. “This is a company that one day she’ll own.”