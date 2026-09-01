Notorious B.I.G.’s Son Scores Legal Victory as Judge Upholds Default in Defamation Case

CJ Wallace, the son of the Notorious B.I.G., picked up a legal victory this week after a federal judge refused to overturn a default entered against producer Jonathan Hay.

On Tuesday (Sept. 1), the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida denied Hay's motion to set aside the clerk's default in his case against Wallace, according to court documents. The decision leaves the existing default against Hay in place after Wallace scored a legal win in his defamation suit against the producer, which Hay has called “retaliatory.”

The legal battle traces back to Hay filing a civil lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, in which Wallace allegedly lured him to a warehouse where he was allegedly assaulted by Combs. Wallace countered with a defamation suit.

Wallace's motion for a default judgment, however, remains unresolved. The court held that request in abeyance, meaning a final determination regarding damages and any other potential relief has yet to be made.

A significant portion of the dispute centered on Wallace's efforts to serve Hay with the lawsuit.