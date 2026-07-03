Hitmaka

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Kendrick Lamar, Hitmaka, and Drake
Music

Hitmaka Believes Kendrick Lamar and Drake's Beef 'F*cked' the Rap Game Up

“Don’t nobody got nothing to aim at or copy off of,” says the producer.

Trey Alston654 days ago
Ne-Yo appears in profile with the text "2 Million Secrets" overlaid on the image
Music

Ne-Yo’s New Song "2 Million Secrets" Is His First as Fully Independent Artist

The three-time Grammy winner, who previously had deals with Def Jam and Motown, launches a Vegas residency in August.

Trace William Cowen763 days ago
Two male artists at an event, one in a purple and white fur coat, the other in a classic white suit with a cross necklace
Music

Hitmaka Looks Back on 'Diabolical' Diddy Tactics: 'This Is a Reoccurring Type of Thing'

In a recent conversation with Joe Budden and his podcast crew, Hitmaka, a.k.a. Yung Berg, discusses two "diabolical" incidents involving Diddy.

Trace William Cowen870 days ago
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Music

Tink Alleges Hitmaka Broke Up With Her Because She Refused to Give Him $2 Million

In an Instagram Live stream, she also made it clear that he never laid his hands on her during their recent altercation.

Joe Price1040 days ago
Hitboy claims Hitmaka doesn't make beats
Music

Hit-Boy Reloads on Hitmaka: 'He Don't Make Beats'

Hit-Boy made the allegation during a recent episode of 'Home Grown Radio.' He said he decided to diss Hitmaka after he questioned his relevancy.

Joshua Espinoza1217 days ago
Hitmaka attends Jim Jones listening party in 2023
Music

Hitmaka on If He’d Collaborate With Hit-Boy After Beefing: ‘Absolutely Not’

Hitmaka continued his war of words with Hit-Boy this week, as the super-producer shut down any future potential collaboration with his peer.

Brad Callas1218 days ago
Producers Hitmaka and Hit Boy in a splice image
Music

Hitmaka Responds to Hit-Boy's Diss, Metro Boomin Appears to Reply Too

Hitmaka has responded to Hit-Boy’s diss record he teased on social media, which also took aim at over producers including Southside and Metro Boomin.

Joe Price1225 days ago
Producers Hit Boy and Hitmaka in a splice image
Music

Hit-Boy Responds to Hitmaka Saying He Gets More Radio Play: ‘I Should Do Him Like Trick Trick’

After Hitmaka suggested he gets much more radio play than Hit-Boy, the producer and rapper has responded with a preview of what appears to be a diss track.

Joe Price1226 days ago
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Hitmaka on DMX, Math Hoff Podcast
Music

Hitmaka on His Time With DMX and Being Unaware of Late Rapper's Drug Addiction: 'I Never Knew'

The Chicago producer recalled working with DMX in the early 2000s, saying he "never knew" the late rapper was battling with substance abuse.

Joshua Espinoza1430 days ago
Tink "Cater" video f/ 2 Chainz
Music

Tink Drops Video for New Song "Cater" f/ 2 Chainz

The track, which pays homage to Destiny's Child 2005 hit "Cater 2 U" and is produced by Hitmaka, serves as the lead single off Tink's upcoming album.

Joshua Espinoza1540 days ago
Hitmaka in a photo for Mustard story
Music

Hitmaka Challenges Mustard to 'Put Sum Personal Bread Up' for a Battle as 'Verzuz' Debate Resurfaces

Hitmaka and Mustard went back and forth on Twitter when a user posted a clip from the 'Joe Budden Podcast' where Hitmaka confidently compared their catalogs.

tara mahadevan1659 days ago
hitmaka
Music

Hitmaka Named VP of A&R at Empire, Drops Video for "Quickie" f/ Ty Dolla Sign and Queen Naija

Hitmaka has been named the new VP of A&amp;R at Empire. The producer also dropped the video for his new single "Quickie" featuring Queen Naija and Ty Dolla Sign.

Jordan Rose1759 days ago
tink
Music

Tink Shares 'Heat of the Moment' Album f/ Kodak Black, Yung Bleu, Jeremih, Davido

Tink has shared her new album 'Heat of the Moment' with features from Kodak Black, Jeremih, Davido, and Yung Bleu, and executive produced by Hitmaka.

tara mahadevan1813 days ago
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Yung Bleu — Baddest (feat Chris Brown and 2 Chainz)
Music

Yung Bleu Taps Chris Brown and 2 Chainz for New Single "Baddest"

Yung Bleu continues to pave the road to his highly anticipated debut album with the release of his newest single, “Baddest," featuring 2 Chainz and Chris Brown.

Xavier Hamilton1862 days ago

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