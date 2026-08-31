Style

Ib Kamara Says He's Leaving Off-White With 'Enormous Pride'

The split is billed as a mutual one, with the Off-White team thanking Kamara for "years of vision."

Ib Kamara clapping on a runway, wearing a white top and black pants, with an audience and city buildings in the background.
Image via Getty/JP Yim

Ib Kamara says he’s leaving Off-White with “enormous pride” for all that was accomplished during his tenure.

News of Kamara’s exit first broke on Monday (Aug. 31), with the former Dazed editor-in-chief calling his time at the Virgil Abloh-founded brand “an honor and a profound creative education.” As you’ll recall, Kamara, who had then already become a key figure in the larger Off-White landscape, was tapped to lead the brand into a new chapter back in 2022 following Abloh’s death the previous year.

“Off-White is bigger than any one idea, exactly as Virgil intended — a house with genuine values, rooted in culture, community, and the belief that fashion can speak to everyone,” Kamara said in a statement to Women’s Wear Daily on Monday. “I leave with enormous pride in all we have made, and with nothing but excitement for what this house will continue to become.”

The split is described as a mutual one. In an Instagram Stories update, the Off-White team thanked Kamara for “these years of vision, creativity, and grace.”

Complex has reached out to Off-White reps for comment. This story may be updated.

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