Ice Spice Clears Up Pregnancy Rumors: 'It Was CGI'

Ice Spice had to get on TikTok Live to once again deny that she’s pregnant after fans zeroed in on a key scene from the video for her and Lil Yachty’s “Out My Face (My Baby).”

As Rolling Stone previously clarified, the Y2K! rapper is not expecting, although the “Out My Face” video cuts to a scene that shows her being heavily pregnant before her stomach contracts. Ice Spice addressed the speculation once more on TikTok, as captured by LiveBitez, on Friday (August 28), pointing out that the visual in question (seen up top) is merely an example of lyrics being brought to life. “Not pregnant, guys,” she said. “In the song I literally say, ‘Matter of fact, make me a mom.’ And it was CGI. I am chunky, though.”

The belly in question is a CGI effect. It lasts roughly five seconds of a video that runs three and a half minutes.

It’s not the first time Ice Spice has had to push back on pregnancy rumors. In 2024, a photo she posted on X sparked similar expectant mother speculation, and the Bronx native shut the gossip down plainly: "Nobody pregnant, just phat,” she tweeted.

Ice Spice is otherwise in her entrepreneurial era. This month, she launched her first fragrance, In Ha Mood, exclusively available at ULTA.