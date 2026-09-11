When you think of hot spots to open a clothing store in Los Angeles, Hollywood Boulevard probably isn’t your first choice. That is, unless you are Jason Dill. The skate legend isn’t interested in following the crowd. So, he opened a flagship store/studio space for his provocatively titled skate brand, Fucking Awesome, on the kind-of-dingy, tourist-laden block back in 2019.

ComplexCon 2026 tickets on sale now.

“I'm out of my fucking mind for opening a store on Hollywood Boulevard, but it sure looks good,” says Dill. “We weren't trying to make people get in line for the latest fucking drop. All that shit is fucking stupid.”

For ComplexCon 2026, Dill is bringing the look and feel of FA’s studio space to the Los Angeles Convention Center. He is recreating the radio room from the space to scale. “People familiar to the FA Radio series will recognize the significance,” Dill tells Complex. “That's a small audience, but I like the look and feel of the space we created.” Since starting FA in 2001, Dill’s brand has grown into a full-fledged streetwear brand (even if Dill isn’t a huge fan of the word) selling a wide assortment of pieces from logo tees to bomber jackets, a skateboard company (you know, those class photo decks), a key collaborator for numerous major companies on apparel and footwear, and even houses a skate team with pro riders including Sage Elsesser, Elijah Berle, and Beatrice Domond. Many of you may recognize the brand from the racks of Supreme, who has sold FA’s items since the beginning. But showing up and participating at such a huge event like ComplexCon is a bit unconventional for Dill and his brand. The 10th anniversary of ComplexCon in FA’s home city will be the exception. “FA doesn't usually do things like this, but I believe that people who like what we do will enjoy what we have to take away from visiting us at ComplexCon,” says Dill. “We just want people that visit to see what we made. Maybe they like it, maybe they don’t. But glad to be involved in some sort of actual human experience.”